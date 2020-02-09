Bong Joon-Ho de Parasite has the purest reaction to his Oscar

Bong Hive gets up, because Bong Joon-Ho He is living his best life at the Oscar 2020.

The night has just begun and the Parasite The director has already won his first prize for Best Original Screenplay. It was a great moment for the Korean director, who handled everything with humility and ease. In fact, while holding the Oscar statuette in his hands, next to Han Jin-Won, the director looked at him in amazement. Not only amazement, but pure emotion and happiness, which was evident to everyone when he began to laugh in disbelief.

%MINIFYHTML22c0f309098750972c0004764d21ad6113% %MINIFYHTML22c0f309098750972c0004764d21ad6114%

"Bong Joon Ho looking at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I've ever seen," said one person Twitter commented Others simply shared a GIF of the moment for others to enjoy, it was so good.

%MINIFYHTML22c0f309098750972c0004764d21ad6115% %MINIFYHTML22c0f309098750972c0004764d21ad6116%

During his speech, he deviated from the great moment and achieved it, not about himself, but about his country, since this is the first time that a South Korean writer wins. "Thank you, a great honor. Yes. Writing a script is always a very lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is very personal for South Korea."