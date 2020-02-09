Bong Joon-Ho de Parasite has the purest reaction to his Oscar

Bong Hive gets up, because Bong Joon-Ho He is living his best life at the Oscar 2020.
The night has just begun and the Parasite The director has already won his first prize for Best Original Screenplay. It was a great moment for the Korean director, who handled everything with humility and ease. In fact, while holding the Oscar statuette in his hands, next to Han Jin-Won, the director looked at him in amazement. Not only amazement, but pure emotion and happiness, which was evident to everyone when he began to laugh in disbelief.
"Bong Joon Ho looking at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I've ever seen," said one person Twitter commented Others simply shared a GIF of the moment for others to enjoy, it was so good.
During his speech, he deviated from the great moment and achieved it, not about himself, but about his country, since this is the first time that a South Korean writer wins. "Thank you, a great honor. Yes. Writing a script is always a very lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is very personal for South Korea."
He continued: "Thank you. I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors who are here with me today for bringing this film to life."
This is just one of the six award categories of his movie, ParasiteHe was nominated and his victory is the perfect way to end a very successful awards season.
That said, the Snowpiercer Director is anxious for all this to end and it is for good reason. The he joked to reporters on Saturday: "After tomorrow I can finally go home, that's what makes me happier."
