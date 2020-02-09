Bong Joon-Ho almost makes Martin Scorsese cry with Oscar's speech

Bong Joon-Ho He could have easily run out of speeches to give tonight, yet he managed to bring tears on his third trip to the stage.

The writer and director of Parasite won the Best Director award, beating Martin Scorsese Y Quentin Tarantino, but he honored both men with his acceptance speech, with special thanks to Scorsese.

"When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I recorded deeply in my heart, which is & # 39; the most personal is the most creative & # 39; that quote was from our great Martin Scorsese."

With that, the audience burst into applause, and Scorsese seemed to be laughing and crying at the same time. The entire room was standing, including Scorsese himself.

"When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films," Bong continued. "Just being nominated was a great honor. I never thought I was going to win."