Bob Knight does one of the best things for his players when he returns to Indiana

They have been waiting for this for almost 20 years, since September 2000, when Bob Knight stood in his front yard when a huge crowd of Indiana University students gathered and begged him to declare that he was not really fired and That I would not go anywhere. and still be his coach.

However, everything was true. Knight had been fired by the IU administration and would not train the team again in the 2000-01 season. The university discovered that it had violated the zero tolerance policy set against it the previous spring and decided not to continue employing the most famous and popular figure in the state.

He would not return to Bloomington until Saturday, when Indiana fans who longed for the opportunity just to say thank you, had the opportunity at halftime of the Hoosiers home game against Purdue.

The distance between Knight and the university where he became a legend and an icon and a member of the Hall of Fame and a champion endured beyond the death of Myles Brand, the president of the school that had dismissed him; beyond the death of Neil Reed, the former Hoosiers guard who was beaten by Knight during a practice session and whose experience helped to punish Knight, and beyond the changes in athletic administration and the board of directors.

He made many public appearances in the state during those two decades, infamously in a Purdue fundraiser in February 2016 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, the same year he also campaigned in Indiana for presidential candidate Donald Trump .

He heard countless pleas from people close to him, people who loved him, to come back to college and give his people one more chance to applaud him. He declined. Until now.

Many in the IU community welcomed Bob Knight back to Bloomington.



They have been waiting for this for almost 11 years, since September 2009 when he was elected to join the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame. There were two months between that announcement and the initiation ceremony, enough time for Knight to accept the idea that he would return to the campus where he was still revered.

He is in so many Halls of Fame, and this covered the smallest universe. He is in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, the National College Basketball Hall of Fame, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. What is one more? Except this was different.

Former Hoosiers All-American A.J. Guyton wrote an open letter on Facebook asking Knight to put aside the resentment he felt toward the university. Guyton would go to the Hall that same night. Knight's return would have overwhelmed the night for all other class members, but Guyton was willing to be ignored on his big night if that meant his coach would return home.

"I feel that the Indiana basketball community is divided," Guyton wrote. “My loyalty is and always has been with Bob Knight. I attended IU because there was an opportunity to play (and) people said I couldn't do it with Coach Knight. He didn't recruit me too much, there was no press conference. He simply asked after my visit: "So you come to Indiana or not?", While he gripped my shoulder tightly.

"& # 39; Yes, sir & # 39 ;, I replied. That was it!

"The turning point of deciding to go to Michigan State was Coach Knight's simple statement for me and my parents. & # 39; I can't guarantee you will play right away, but you will have a fair chance of winning minutes, you will graduate in ( four) years, you will leave a better person here, and there is nothing I will not do for you once you graduate. "

Guyton wrote that he called Knight four times after completing his studies in Indiana, and every time Knight was willing and able to fulfill the request.

Guyton then said that he was extending Knight "a public invitation to do me a favor, attend the induction ceremony."

That was once Knight was not willing to "do anything,quot; for a former player.

Bob Knight shows emotion as he walks to the Assembly Hall court.



They have been waiting for almost four years for this, since the night of November 2016 when Indiana organized a 35th anniversary celebration for the most unlikely of the three Knight national championship teams, the one that featured the most famous and talented player ever trained, Isiah Thomas, but that had stumbled, sometimes, with a record of 21-9 in the regular season.

Eleven players showed up to be acclaimed at the Assembly Hall, the night IU was playing North Carolina in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Thomas was there. Landon Turner, the talented striker who was paralyzed in a car accident a few months after the Hoosiers won the 1981 NCAA championship.

Knight spoke privately before the occasion with one of the team's reservations, Phil Isenbarger, and conveyed a message. "As you can imagine, when you have a conversation with Coach Knight you listen a lot. What he said, what he wanted me to convey to everyone here, and these were his exact words, he could not have been more grateful or grateful for the opportunity to train to this group at the University of Indiana. "

However, he refused to spend the night with them.

Bob Knight and former Indiana players meet in the Assembly Hall.



The wait was worth it. A man famous for his stoicism, for his temper, for his intransigence, Knight laughed with joy while surrounded by dozens of his former players during a Hoosiers meeting organized on the day of IU's rivalry game against Purdue. Even his former rival Gene Keady appeared to applaud his return.

And finally, Knight was moved to tears.

It is doubtful that anyone has seen Knight cry in public. With former great greats Quinn Buckner and Randy Wittman and Mike Woodson nearby, with players fighting across the screens to hug him, with the love of Indiana fans coming out from above, cascading down the steep side seats in the Ballroom Assemblies, resisted for a while but not for long.

Your health is obviously not good. He cautiously left the tunnel, accompanied by several former players. Knight did not speak to the crowd, except to attack the sideline closest to ESPN announcer Dick Vitale in a song of "Defense!"

Later, Wittman and Woodson talked to reporters to tell them what the moment had meant for them. Woodson called it "one of the best moments I've had in a long time." Wittman decided not to explain what finally broke this dead end.

"But he is here," said Wittman. "I think a lot has happened in recent years. He moved back here. He is happy back here. And I think at this time in his life it was time not only to let fans see him and respond to him, but as we saw today, he loves fans. And he replied … It was one of the biggest and most emotional things for me personally.

“I don't know if we will see something like that again in college basketball that he returned. This is where it belongs. He moved back here. I told him that when I called him I said you were here for a reason, because this is where you belong. And I said you need to come back with us. We love to come back and see each other at these meetings. And I just told you that it doesn't mean anything to us anymore if you're not part of it. Because we came here because of him. It wasn't because of the weather. "

The ice finally melted on Saturday, even though it was very cold outside.