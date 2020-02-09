Black Op bound for the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news





Champ (right) follows Black Op at the last in Newbury

Tom George will send Black Op to the fresh Cheltenham Festival instead of looking for another way out.

However, it has not yet been decided whether to run in Marsh Chase for more than two miles and four stadiums or in RSA Chase over three.

"Black Op will go directly to Cheltenham now. He is at Marsh and RSA. We will have to see what the terrain looks like and who appears in each race. He is in good shape," said George.

"It stays three miles, there is no doubt about it, and there will be no problems with that trip, but it is not too slow for two and a half years."

"Champ was defeated a long and three quarters by Champ in Newbury and you can't hit that, then he was hit a long quarter by Slate House in Kempton in a grade one."

"We haven't touched him in Kempton and a new horse came out of it, which could be helping him. His form last season was very good and is still improving."