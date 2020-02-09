Blac Chyna was defended against trolls who ridiculed her for attending the 2020 Oscars

%MINIFYHTMLd97f0face1103fac692ef1e96e70859d11% %MINIFYHTMLd97f0face1103fac692ef1e96e70859d12%

Arriving at the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the reality show star shows her legs that envy envy in a black velvet dress that features a high opening and a sunken neck.

Blac Chyna It made many people feel disconcerted with their appearance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. This led to her being trolled, since she is not affiliated with the ceremony or participates in any of the nominated films, although some people have come to her defense.

For its appearance at the event that took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the reality show star showed her envy-inducing legs in a black velvet dress that featured a high slit, a sunken neck and blue fringed details. Chyna also wore her hair combed back and completed the look with blue jewelry earrings.

Her appearance on the red carpet soon became a hot topic among social media users, and many bothered her in any way. "Okay, but how did they invite Blac Chyna to the Oscars? Cut the deada cameras **," one refused to believe that Chyna received an invitation. "Referring to Chyna's infamous" Embezzled "meme, another made fun of her," imagines Lmao Blac Chyna received an Oscar for her "EMBEZCADA?!" Performance."

Meanwhile, another asked: "Are you getting an Oscar for cheating? Rob kardashian to get pregnant and have a meal ticket for 18 years. "Others criticized her for her alleged plastic surgery, while one compared her to Squidward of"Sponge Bob Square Pants"A different individual wrote:" He looks like a cartoon character! WHAT did Rob K see in her and what is she doing at the Oscars?

Fortunately for Chyna, there were people who came to his defense. "Seeing so many negative and nasty tweets about Blac Chyna in the TL and most of them are from Bl * ck people," said one. "They love talking about loving black women until they are someone they think doesn't deserve that courtesy."

Hitting a person who claimed that the Oscars "lost their integrity" due to Chyna's appearance, another said: "Imagine having THIS power simply by SHOWING. Now the entire prize show lost & # 39; integrity & # 39; because Blac Chyna is there. Really something else me. " Someone else wrote: "They are dragging Blac Chyna but praising Margot Robbie bland to **. Embarrassing, "as one person pointed out to the trolls," Blac Chyna is one of the main influential people on social media, that's why he was there. "

"People wonder why Blac Chyna is at the Oscars, but these influential people are the new stars in my opinion, I don't give a shit what I like Tom cruise is doing but I will click on something belonging to Blac Chyna in the blink of an eye, "said another." These bitches are too salty that my good sister Blac Chyna is at the Oscars. You are angry, you were not invited, "wrote one.