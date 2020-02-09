Blac Chyna walks the Oscar 2020 red carpet and Internet confusion

David Fisher / Shutterstock
the Oscar 2020 Awards The red carpet had a surprise guest: Blac Chyna.
The glamor model and Rob kardashianThe ex arrived in a black velvet dress by Dona Matoshi with fringed accents and dark blue rhinestones and an opening to the thigh.
Internet was very confused as to what I was doing at the event, which celebrates the best of cinema and most of the main movie and television stars attend. Chyna, who is not a presenter and is not nominated, was one of the first to arrive, along with many television presenters, including Attitude& # 39; s Billy porterand model Lily Aldridge, who are guest hosts of the ABC pre-show.
"How did Blac Chyna finish his way to the #Oscars?!" wrote the Twitter user @joshuachenault1.
"Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars?! If they only invite someone, can I get one next year please?" user asked @CarrieAnnxx.
"They just let someone in now, huh?" wrote user @JimothyJams.
Chyna has not explained her presence at the Oscars, but shared videos in the foreground of her appearance in her Instagram story.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.
