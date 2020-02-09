Blac Chyna walks the Oscar 2020 red carpet and Internet confusion

the Oscar 2020 Awards The red carpet had a surprise guest: Blac Chyna.

The glamor model and Rob kardashianThe ex arrived in a black velvet dress by Dona Matoshi with fringed accents and dark blue rhinestones and an opening to the thigh.

Internet was very confused as to what I was doing at the event, which celebrates the best of cinema and most of the main movie and television stars attend. Chyna, who is not a presenter and is not nominated, was one of the first to arrive, along with many television presenters, including Attitude& # 39; s Billy porterand model Lily Aldridge, who are guest hosts of the ABC pre-show.

"How did Blac Chyna finish his way to the #Oscars?!" wrote the Twitter user @joshuachenault1.

"Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars?! If they only invite someone, can I get one next year please?" user asked @CarrieAnnxx.

"They just let someone in now, huh?" wrote user @JimothyJams.

Chyna has not explained her presence at the Oscars, but shared videos in the foreground of her appearance in her Instagram story.