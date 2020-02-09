Blac Chyna shares Dream Kardashian's picture with Gucci

Blac Chyna shared a new photo of his three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with a Gucci jacket that is going viral. Dream looked adorable in the elegant outfit and the photo appears when Rob Kardashian seeks sole custody of the daughter he shares with Blac. Khloe Kardashian has promised to do everything possible to help Rob get custody since his father feels his mother is neglecting her. Blac Chyna has not spoken publicly about the new legal proceedings, but Dream has been photographed with her cousins ​​and aunts while continuing to spend time with her extended family.

In the new photo that Blac Chyna shared on his official Instagram account, where he has 16.7 million followers, Dream looks loved while wearing the blue nylon padded coat for children. The jacket is not available, but demand has increased since Dream's photos wearing the garment reach the web.

Dream was pretty as an image with her hair combed back from her lovely face and fastened with a royal blue pin. The hair clip matched her padded jacket that featured a bold red and green edge.

You can see the beautiful picture of Dream Kardashian with the Gucci jacket below.

What do you think of Dream Kardashian's style? Dream has the heart of many fans who are worried about her after the news of Rob Kardashian's battle for custody came to the Internet and social networks. It seems that things have been a bit controversial among families, as Kylie Jenner recently shared a photo of Dream Kardashian flying on a plane. Blac Chyna replied that he never gave permission for Dream to fly on the plane and that he took the flight without his permission.

As the battle for Dream warms up, more fights and discussions are expected to seep into social networks.

What do you think of Dream Kardashian's outfit and Gucci's coat? Are you a Kardashian / Jenners fan and the way they dress their children?

What do you think about the custody battle that is brewing between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian? Do you think he will win custody of Dream?



