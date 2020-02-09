Billy Porter surprises Oscar red carpet with gold feathers

Pose star Billy Porter had promised a surprise for Sunday's Oscar red carpet, and delivered with a grand entrance full of gold.

Porter, who has dominated the red carpets in the past year with eye-catching outfits and fluid genre, kicked off the celebrations of the 92nd Academy Awards with a custom couture outfit by Giles Deacon, wearing a top with Golden feathers and a voluminous print dress combined with custom costumes. Jimmy Choo shoes, also gold.

"Welcome to # academyawards2020. Let the fashion games begin!" Porter wrote in a Twitter post in which he shared a photo and details about his outfit.

The rain threatened to dampen, if not the mood, perhaps some of the elaborate hairstyles and dresses of the many Hollywood stars who walk the red carpet on Sunday afternoon.

Actress Regina King, one of the presenters of the night and winner of the award for best supporting actress last year for her role in the film adaptation of James Baldwin's novel "If Beale Street Could Talk,quot;, walked the carpet red on a single pink Versace strap. Dressed with a top with diamond laces.

I think it works with the weather because it's hot, King said, jokingly about the cold weather outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

When television personality Ryan Seacrest asked her about last year's victory, she replied: "It is still surreal in many ways for the piece I won because James Baldwin has a lot to do with American culture, American literature. I can't believe this is the anniversary of that moment. "

Hollywood's best supporting actress and cast actress, Laura Dern, also chose pink for this year's awards ceremony. She adorned the red carpet with a pale pink dress with a top embedded with draped black crystals.

Julia Butters, the 10-year-old actress who starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, chose a pink dress with swollen sleeves and reportedly hid a turkey sandwich in her designer bag.

"Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her bag because & # 39; I don't like food here & # 39;", wrote the Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman in a Twitter post that showed a picture of a smiling Butters and his sandwich.

Brad Pitt, who won the statuette for best supporting actor, and Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for best actor award, both wore tuxedos with a bow tie, and both appeared without company.

Just out of his triumph at the Grammy Awards, singer Billie Eilish hit the red carpet with a jacket and oversized pants from Chanel, while Little Women star Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated in the category of best actress, He wore a bangs and a multicolored dress.

But it wasn't just about glitz and glamor.

Director Spike Lee paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant on the Oscar red carpet with a purple and gold jacket with the number 24 embroidered on the lapels, Bryant's shirt number .

Tribute, honor, tribute: we all miss him, Lee said emotionally during a brief interview on the red carpet.

Academy Award winner Natalie Portman issued a statement about Hollywood's poor history of gender equality with a Dior cape embroidered with the names of the directors.

Portman said he wanted to recognize women who … are not recognized for their incredible work this year.

With a Ralph Lauren dress hooded with embedded crystals that reportedly took 600 hours to make, actress and singer Janelle Monae delivered her message during a pre-show interview with Billy Porter.

"I think the important thing is to listen to black women," Monae said when asked about her role in Harriet, a film about the life of the hero of the era of slavery Harriet Tubman. "When we are in leadership positions, when we have your support, we can do the unthinkable."

