Billy Porter and more stars gape at OMG Watch the Oscars 2020

On Sunday night, the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood pulled out all the style stops for the 2020 Oscars with flashy outfits that deserved their own Academy Award.
For the annual ceremony, our favorite actors and actresses made sure to bring the theatrical scene to the red carpet with dazzling looks of OMG beauty and style. We are talking about details of eclectic design, patterns on the face and colossal dresses that spanned the entire room.
Case in point? Billy porterHe captivated the crowd with his dramatic number of Giles Deacon, which included a skirt larger than life, a corset with golden feathers. From the electrifying pattern to its fabulous platform heels, the jaws dropped to the ground as soon as the Attitude Star stepped on the red carpet.
Another great fashion moment? Janelle MonáeThe dazzling and glamorous piece. Her striking dress included an explosion of jewels that enveloped her body. In addition, the undulating bottom and the dazzling hood proved that it is sometimes worth pushing the boundaries of style and being ~ extra ~ like hell.
America Ferrera, Kelly Ripa, Billie eilishY Ryan Michelle Bathe There were some other celebrities that made us fall to the ground with their striking and fabulous fashion. To see who else attracted attention with its amazing red carpet style, scroll through our gallery below!
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Janelle Monáe
A dress so worthy of drool that it deserves a moment of silence. The singer shows that diamonds are a girl's best friends in her dress adorned with Ralph Lauren jewelry, which also features a wavy skirt and a dramatic hood.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Caitriona Balfe
the stranger Star raises the bar of fashion very high with its exaggerated Valentino design, which features an exaggerated bow, an undulating mermaid hem and much more.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
America Ferrera
Apart from the fact that the star Alberta Ferretti dress is something worth seeing, its meaning is even more dazzling. "For the final farewell of 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon and my warrior Queen Beridiana Astrid, "shares in Insta." Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors, the Lenca indigenous tribe of Honduras. "
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Anthony Ramos
the In the heights Star leaves the basic suit at home and opts for something more fun and elegant.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Billy porter
This gasp-worthy design deserves all the awards! the Attitude The actor is speechless and heads turn with this fabulous number of Giles Deacon.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Rooney mara
Mara's fashion risk is worth it! From peek-a-boo lace to extreme cuts and ruffled hem, this is an unforgettable lewk. She uses Alexander McQueen.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Gal Gadot
the Wonder Woman The actress dazzles on the red carpet with an electrifying number. The lace upper and the vibrant pink skirt bring a fun and flirty atmosphere to the ceremony.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Olivia Colman
The Oscar winner looks like royalty in her deep blue dress by Christopher Kane that features a fabulous cape and a structured sleeve.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Ryan Michelle Bathe
The first wives club The actress brings the surprise factor to the red carpet with her wavy strapless dress. The unique pattern and fluid pleated design add extra thrust.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet looks elegant in a Prada navy blue dress.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Kristen Wiig
A lady in red! The actress brings bold and bright fashion to the red carpet with her fiery outfit.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Kelly Ripa
The TV presenter and the actress show that a simple black dress doesn't have to be boring! She stuns in a Christian Siriano design that brings the drama.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Billie eilish
Chanel is always a good idea on the red carpet! The Grammy winner stuns with a full power suit of the luxury brand.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
the Little woman Star dares with his fashion at the annual ceremony. From a deep neckline to massive frills and unique colors, this Valentino dress has it all.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Blac Chyna
The reality show personality makes the red carpet its catwalk with this daring design by Dona Matoshi. From the dazzling details of the shoulders with blue beads to the deep neckline and the slit to the thigh, this is a lewk to remember.
For more OMG fashion, updates on tonight's winners, E! The news has you covered. Get the scoop, here!
