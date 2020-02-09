Billy Porter and more stars gape at OMG Watch the Oscars 2020

Their the season event!

On Sunday night, the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood pulled out all the style stops for the 2020 Oscars with flashy outfits that deserved their own Academy Award.

For the annual ceremony, our favorite actors and actresses made sure to bring the theatrical scene to the red carpet with dazzling looks of OMG beauty and style. We are talking about details of eclectic design, patterns on the face and colossal dresses that spanned the entire room.

Case in point? Billy porterHe captivated the crowd with his dramatic number of Giles Deacon, which included a skirt larger than life, a corset with golden feathers. From the electrifying pattern to its fabulous platform heels, the jaws dropped to the ground as soon as the Attitude Star stepped on the red carpet.

Another great fashion moment? Janelle MonáeThe dazzling and glamorous piece. Her striking dress included an explosion of jewels that enveloped her body. In addition, the undulating bottom and the dazzling hood proved that it is sometimes worth pushing the boundaries of style and being ~ extra ~ like hell.