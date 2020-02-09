Billie Eilish swings Chanel head to toe at the Oscars 2020

First come the Grammys, then the Oscars. Duh
After its historic sweep on the biggest music night, Billie eilish He arrived at the Oscars 2020 on Sunday night and she did it in style, dripping in Chanel from head to toe.
Wearing her characteristic green hair, the 18-year-old girl wore a large white tweed suit that had several pins with the Chanel logo and a new version of the firm's logo. To finish her look, Billie wore black sneakers, several chain necklaces and long black nails. Yes, this look is everything we could have wanted from the debut of the Billie Oscars, with the teenager taking one of the most recognized fashion brands and making it totally his own.
"This is crazy," Billie said. Ryan Seacrest of being at the Oscars on the red carpet before his great performance. "This is like crazy."
Also crazy? The level of detail when it came to Billie's accessories for the first time attending the Oscars, with the star really dripping in Chanel from head to toe.
Need more Billie in Chanel? Duh Here's a closer look at your Oscar 2020 outfit from all angles …
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
As Coco Chanel once said: "To be irreplaceable, one must always be different." And Billie is definitely irreplaceable.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Of course, Billie's lace gloves were also Chanel. Just a flexible informal fashion. And we love the slightly spotted look of the iconic Chanel logo on his jacket.
ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
Because we always need a good close-up of her characteristic hair and the unexpected and colorful hair tie (more on that later).
John Salangsang / BEI / Shutterstock
And I can't forget the shine, with the teenager swinging Chanel's earrings and some serious rocks on his fingers.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Let Billie make Chanel look and feel as comfortable as athleisure.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
We are very happy that Billie has not heard the old rule of "before leaving the house, looking at you in the mirror and taking one thing off,quot; because her accessories are sick.
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Eldest brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell He looked elegant in a Gucci suit.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party special at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.