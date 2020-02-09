Billie Eilish swings Chanel head to toe at the Oscars 2020

First come the Grammys, then the Oscars. Duh

After its historic sweep on the biggest music night, Billie eilish He arrived at the Oscars 2020 on Sunday night and she did it in style, dripping in Chanel from head to toe.

Wearing her characteristic green hair, the 18-year-old girl wore a large white tweed suit that had several pins with the Chanel logo and a new version of the firm's logo. To finish her look, Billie wore black sneakers, several chain necklaces and long black nails. Yes, this look is everything we could have wanted from the debut of the Billie Oscars, with the teenager taking one of the most recognized fashion brands and making it totally his own.

"This is crazy," Billie said. Ryan Seacrest of being at the Oscars on the red carpet before his great performance. "This is like crazy."

Also crazy? The level of detail when it came to Billie's accessories for the first time attending the Oscars, with the star really dripping in Chanel from head to toe.