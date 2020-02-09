Billie Eilish leads the Oscar In Memoriam tribute to the falling stars

Some of our favorite stars may be gone, but they will never be forgotten.

Just now at the Oscars 2020, we saw Billie eilishgo on stage to sing The Beatles& # 39; song "Yesterday,quot; during the annual In Memoriam part of the Academy Awards broadcast.

The Grammy Award winner paid tribute to the actors, writers, behind-the-scenes team and more who died during the past year.

He joined her on stage with her brother and music producer. Finneas O & # 39; Connell while the faces and images of those who tragically lost this year appeared on the screen behind them.

Among them was Kobe Bryant, whose loss still resonates in Hollywood.

The program featured the late basketball player, who won an Oscar for Dear basketball Two years ago, and his quote that "life is too short to get bogged down and discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to move on."

Kirk Douglas He was also honored in the program, having died only a few days ago.