Billie Eilish and Mindy Kaling just shared a moment at the Oscars

Billie eilish She can have five Grammys, but do you know what she doesn't have?

A Dundie And do you know who has a Dundie? Kelly Frickin & # 39; Kapoor.

Higher Office Superfan Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars at the moment, especially after sweeping the four main categories in the Grammys a couple of weeks ago, but even the biggest stars can be impressed by former customer service representatives at The paper companies.

Eilish was about to head to the E platform! At the Oscars 2020 to talk to E! Ryan Seacrest Such as Mindy kaling I was leaving the platform, and the two shared a very brief moment but very nice and very easy to relate.

We could not hear what they said to each other, but we can imagine that it will be like this:

Mindy: Hi.

Billie: Oh my god! I love you!

Mindy: I ​​love you more!