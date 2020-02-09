Bernardo Silva: the Man City Premier League campaign & # 39; a big disappointment & # 39; | Soccer news

Watch Man City vs West Ham on Sunday, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; Start 4.30pm. Party highlights available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports website, app, and YouTube channel





Bernardo Silva has expressed disappointment with the Man City Premier League campaign

%MINIFYHTML478ffa3ec4fb068d3a060ec3c58e473211% %MINIFYHTML478ffa3ec4fb068d3a060ec3c58e473212%

Bernardo Silva admitted that defending the Manchester City Premier League title has been "a big disappointment," but insists there is still a lot to play for.

Looking ahead to the weekend game against West Ham, stay alive Sky sports, The City is 22 points behind the current leaders of the Liverpool League and have almost awarded their Premier League title.

It's something that has left the City players deflated, says Silva, and believes that small details have defined their season.

He said Sky sports: "The Premier League has been a big disappointment for being so far from Liverpool and now we have to fight for second place

"It hurts a lot because when you start a season, you always want to go to the Premier League, it's the main competition and the most important for the fans. So it's very disappointing, nobody expected us to be so far from Liverpool in January or February, so it's something we should learn from. We need to understand what failed and how we can solve it.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

"I don't think it's how you defend or attack, I think it's a mixture of many things. I think the little details make a big difference and if you look at us this season, all the little details never came to light. It's not an excuse , we should have done better, and we are very disappointed in ourselves

"But if we look at the injuries we have had, the VAR decisions that were never made in our direction and I don't complain, but in football, sometimes it goes on its way and sometimes not. We create 30 opportunities per game and We score one or two goals: opponents approach once or twice and also score one or two goals, but the game is there.

"The way we play is the same as we have been playing in recent seasons. If we look at the statistics, we are still the team that creates the most opportunities, scores the most goals, but in the important moments, we have not had as much luck as in the last seasons. We always concede at the last minute, Liverpool always scores in the last minutes and these little details in football make a difference. The team just has to try to find the balance. "

The two-time Premier League winner is not surprised by Liverpool's growing advantage, but Silva once again points to the smallest margin that proves to be the difference for a team that wins the title.

1:04 Manchester City supporters don't need to worry about successive defeats, says former defender Joleon Lescott Manchester City supporters don't need to worry about successive defeats, says former defender Joleon Lescott

"Liverpool has not surprised me, they are one of the best teams in the world and we knew they were going to be strong this season," Silva said. "It's not just luck, they have a lot of merit, but with the little details, everything went well."

"In my first season here, when we broke all records and finished with 100 points, I remember winning three or four games in the 93rd or 94th minute and sometimes things go their way. Sometimes, the ball that goes to pole and widens sometimes goes to the pole and enters.

"Last season, when we played against Liverpool at home, John Stones cleared the ball a millimeter from the line, so these things sometimes make a difference."

& # 39; Everything to play & # 39;

Man City won the Community Shield in August

Despite being adrift in the Premier League, the City is still in three competitions, including the Champions League, which are the most important aspects for Silva.

He added: "We won the Community Shield at the beginning of the season, we are in the final of the Carabao Cup and we have won in the FA Cup where everything is going well. In the Champions League, we finish first of the group and now we have a difficult match (against Real Madrid).

Man City vs West Ham Live

"The Champions League is a competition that we never won and I will not hide that everyone in this club wants to win it. I am very excited (for playing in Real Madrid). When you are a young child, you dream of playing in these competitions and playing against the best. If we deserve to win the Champions League, you really deserve it, you have to beat these teams to win it. It's hard but it's something we're prepared for. "

"People are used to Man City winning everything. If we look at the last two and a half seasons, there isn't a team in Europe that has won as many trophies as we do. It's not that because we're not winning a title, the team goes from being one of the best for an average team. If we win the cups and the Champions League, it's the best season this club has ever seen, so there's still a lot to fight to know that we still have a difficult task ahead of us. "

& # 39; Fernandes mentality is the best of him & # 39;

Bruno Fernandes plays for Portugal with Bernardo Silva

Silva has recently joined the Premier League for his teammate in Portugal, Bruno Fernandes, who moved to the red side of Manchester.

Speaking of his compatriot, Silva said: "I think he is going to adapt (to the Premier League), he already played in Italy when he was younger, so it is not his first experience on board. I am happy for him, I am happy that is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I think he will do very well in Man Utd.

"The best thing about Bruno is his mentality and the way he gives himself to the team at 100 percent and simply participates in each game. It doesn't matter who he is playing against and his mentality and character are his best."

"The first time I played with Bruno, we were 18, so my first game for Portugal in the U19 was also Bruno's first game for Portugal. Then we played together for the U21, the national team and now we're both in Manchester, so it's great, we're rivals, but it's nice to have it here.

"Change is always complicated, you have to adapt to the way your new team plays, your teammates, the way the coach wants to play, sometimes new systems, so maybe it will take a few months, but I think it's good to be here and it will be a great asset for Man Utd, but hopefully not against Man City. "

Follow Man City vs West Ham with Sky Sports

Watch live at Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event starting at 4 p.m., and follow the game on our dedicated live blog, with highlights posted on the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.