The Bangladesh U19 cricket team won its first U19 World Cup title after dazzling India's defending champions on Sunday. Starter Parvez Hossain Emon and captain Akbar Ali rose to the occasion with a solid 7th place of wicket, helping Bangladesh overcome the goal of 170 races with 23 extra balls. The first game, Parvez Hossain Emon, scored the best score for Bangladesh with a ball 79 of 47, while captain and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali did not leave with 43 of 77 deliveries.

The goal was revised to 170 runs after the interrupted rain. In response to India's meager 177 score, Bangladesh was 163 by 7 after 41 overs when the rain stopped playing. At that time, Bangladesh had 18 races ahead in terms of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) score, which is 145.

This is the first major Bangladeshi title worldwide in senior and junior cricket.

BANGLADESH HAS WON THE ICC U19 WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS HISTORY!# U19CWC The | #INDvBAN The | #FutureStars Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Chasing a modest total of 178 after winning the draw and opting to play bowling, Bangladesh's first starters received a solid start with their starters with Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan adding 50 runs for the first wicket.

The game was far from over, as Ravi Bishnoi, who spun his legs in India, produced a magic spell to grab the gates of Tanzid, Mahmudul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain in rapid succession.

Bishnoi provided India with the first breakthrough, breaking the opening stand of 50 Bangladesh races. Upon returning for his third chance, Bishnoi got rid of Mahmudul Hasan Joy by 17. He then took Towhid Hridoy for a duck and Shahadat Hossain (1). Bishnoi, alone, reduced Bangladesh from a strong 50/0 to 65 by 4 in just 33 deliveries.

Bangladeshi captain Akbar Ali tried to keep tickets with the all-terrain Shamim Hossain, but the ranch Sushant Mishra, born in Ranchi, abolished Bangladesh's persecution even further by sending Hossain back to the pavilion. The loaded pacemaker returned in the next to send Avishek Das to pack.

With the Bangladesh score card with 102 for 6, the situation required the inevitable since Bangladesh's starter, Parvez Hossain Emon, who had left the field before due to cramps, returned to join his captain and keep his hope and fight by the Maiden U19 World Cup Title Live.

The duo reaped a 41-run association for the 7th wicket and made India wait 9 envelopes before Parvez Hossain Emon was caught by Akash Singh in the extra by India's savior Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Captain Akbar Ali and Rakibul Hasan showed great caution and led the next 11 Bangladesh races in 6 overs.

When Bangladesh seemed ready to win the match with only 15 necessary deliveries of 54 deliveries, there was another twist in this clash for the low-scoring title when the rain interrupted the match.

Once the game was resumed and the revised goal was set at 170 races, Bangladesh completed the game in a few balls.

Previously, the Indian batting exploded under pressure when an excellent bowling attack from Bangladesh knocked down defending champions by a mere 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup.

Starter Yashasvi Jaiswal was the most prominent artist in India, scoring 88 of 121 balls. He has scored at least half a century in every game except one in this tournament, and ends up as the top scorer with a whopping 400 runs. The new bowlers of the Bangladesh bowling unit Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally suffocated the Indians for running.

After the dismissal of Yashasvi, India lost its next six wickets for 21 races in the next nine overs. Islam dismissed Siddesh Veer from the next ball after which Jorel and Ravi Bishnoi were left without both due to the confusion between the wicket. Atharva Ankolekar and Kartik Tyagi were fired by Avishek while Sushant Mishra fell to Sakib.