Ayushmann Khurrana shoots with Bappi Lahiri for a special song for his next

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar have collaborated for the first time for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a love story of two men fighting for acceptance while surrounded by homophobic people. The romantic comedy will surely break the stereotypes in B-town and the movie trailer has already made the audience very excited to see this. According to the latest reports on the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will have a repressed version of Bappi Lahiri's hit 80's song, Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re. The report also said that Ayushmann had already filmed with Bappi Lahiri for the song whose version renamed is Arrey Pyaar Kar Le. The song will have a total atmosphere of the 80s with bright disco balls, colored lights and outfits that will add to the feel of the successful Bappi Lahiri theme. The music teacher will have a special appearance in the song and that is apparently the highlight of the number. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit theaters on February 21, 2020 and also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in crucial roles.

