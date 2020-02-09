Australia Women vs England Women – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML891f62d8ba991d71599e98aac9c3c47b11% %MINIFYHTML891f62d8ba991d71599e98aac9c3c47b12%

England Women have been eliminated from the T20 series in the net execution rate after a 16-run loss against Australia in Melbourne.

Heather Knight will have been happy as her team restricted Australia to 132-7 from their 20 overs, with two wickets each for spinners Sophie Ecclestone (2-19) and Sarah Glenn (2-18), despite half a century of 40 balls. by Beth Mooney (50).

However, England's top order failed to shoot and fell to 66-5 in the 12th. They could not recover and finally stuttered 116-7.

The result means that the three teams finished with four points, but it is Australia and India who advance to Wednesday's final thanks to their higher net execution rate.

After putting Australia at bat, England produced a good performance with the ball with Katherine Brunt removing Alyssa Healy in the first to set the tone.

Mooney was the only batter in Australia that started up, reaching six limits in his fifth T20I fifty, since Ecclestone and Glenn, in particular, kept things tight for England.

However, the visitors lost the first two games in the power game, and Tayla Vlaeminck had Danni Wyatt (11) caught before bowling with Amy Jones (9).

Left-handed spinner Sophie Molineux set to work in the middle order, claiming the scalps of Nat Sciver (16), Heather Knight (13) and Tammy Beaumont (6). The last of those wickets left England 70-6 with just over seven overs left and, despite Brunt's 23 undefeated, they were well below their goal.