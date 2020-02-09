Audit finds suspicious financial business in African football

An audit of the governing body of football in Africa discovered millions of dollars in financial irregularities, a development that threatens to tear down its leadership after more than a year of turmoil in the problematic organization.
The board of the governing body, the Confederation of African Football, or C.A.F., last year agreed to an independent review of their operations amid accusations of financial irregularities made by a group of former senior executives of the Cairo-based organization. Its president, Ahmad Ahmad, is also the subject of an ethics investigation by the world governing body of football, FIFA, and by the authorities in France.
A 55-page report by the PWC accountant firm, hired to audit the confederation, paints an ugly image that is likely to lead to demands for rapid action against the confederation's leadership. The auditors found problems in all areas, including with the dispense of millions of dollars of football development funds sent to the African soccer body by FIFA.
The report also cited payments for gifts and, at least in one instance, for organizing a funeral.
"I was shocked and dismayed, although my fears have now been vindicated," said Musa Bility, a former soccer chief in Liberia who had requested the audit in May before FIFA banned him for embezzlement of soccer funds, allegations that He has denied.
The report provided another reminder of the challenges for good governance facing world football, which shook in 2015 when The United States presented a general accusation that exposed vivid accusations of decades of corruption and misdeeds by some of the most important administrators of the sport.
The executive summary of the PWC report, which was obtained by The New York Times, describes a lot of troubling information. The authors of the report wrote that, "Potential elements of mismanagement and possible abuse of power were found in key areas of finance and operations of C.A.F."
The report said that FIFA had sent a total of $ 51 million to the African governing body from 2015 to 2018 and that since then, African football officials had disbursed about $ 24 million of that amount. When reviewing 40 payments totaling $ 10 million, the auditors found that only five of the payments, totaling $ 1.6 million, had enough documentation to confirm what the money would be spent on. The rest lacked information that in some cases made it impossible to identify the beneficiaries of the funds.
The auditors wrote that they were hampered in doing their job in many cases because the records "are unreliable and unreliable due to various manual adjustments."
FIFA has so far declined to comment.
The revelations come a week after FIFA announced that a mission led by its general secretary, Fatma Samoura, had been completed with the intention of restoring order in the governing body of African football, and that the administrator would return to his headquarters in Zurich
"FIFA is happy that the joint effort made with CAF was made and delivered within the proposed initial deadline and reiterates its commitment to be available to African football to help in the process of raising its level to the top of the world," he said. FIFA at that time.
Mr. Ahmad, the C.A.F. President, declined to comment. He is already facing an uncertain future in the midst of an ethics investigation that began last year for claims of financial mismanagement. and accusations of sexual harassment. He denied having done anything wrong.
He was also questioned by French prosecutors of financial crimes in Paris last summer for a payment to an equipment company based there that is linked to one of his closest friends. That investigation continued.
The details of those payments also appear in the audit report. Money flows related to transactions between C.A.F. and PWC considered that the bank accounts in the Gulf linked to the owner of the French company Tactical Steel were "highly suspicious,quot; and "could potentially indicate a bribery agreement between the parties involved or a case of tax evasion through payments in the Foreign,quot;. He has denied any irregularity.
The new revelations come at a crucial time for FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, who has dedicated much of last year to C.A.F., one of the six regional governing bodies of football. Last week in Morocco, Mr. Infantino described an action plan for Africa at a meeting of the soccer leaders of the continent.
"We have to develop African solutions to African problems," Infantino said, detailing initiatives that included a $ 1 billion fund to develop sport on the continent.
But now it seems clear that the past will have to be dealt with before FIFA can move forward with any major change in the African confederation.
It is likely that the details revealed in the audit will lead to a series of new cases for the FIFA ethics department, which has not yet dealt with a series of long-standing investigations, including that of Mr. Ahmad.
FIFA's ethics complaint accuses him of misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars of federation money to make payments of $ 20,000 in the private bank accounts of some African soccer leaders, buying a fleet of cars for use in Madagascar and enter into questionable contractual agreements. , including the one with tactical steel.
Ahmad has blamed the case on former disgruntled employees.
This month, FIFA and C.A.F. announced a joint action plan to take away significant power from the board of directors of the African organization, which is made up of soccer leaders from across the continent. The audit revealed that many of those same officials had received thousands of dollars in cash payments without a justifiable business case.