Audit finds suspicious financial business in African football

An audit of the governing body of football in Africa discovered millions of dollars in financial irregularities, a development that threatens to tear down its leadership after more than a year of turmoil in the problematic organization.

The board of the governing body, the Confederation of African Football, or C.A.F., last year agreed to an independent review of their operations amid accusations of financial irregularities made by a group of former senior executives of the Cairo-based organization. Its president, Ahmad Ahmad, is also the subject of an ethics investigation by the world governing body of football, FIFA, and by the authorities in France.

A 55-page report by the PWC accountant firm, hired to audit the confederation, paints an ugly image that is likely to lead to demands for rapid action against the confederation's leadership. The auditors found problems in all areas, including with the dispense of millions of dollars of football development funds sent to the African soccer body by FIFA.

The report also cited payments for gifts and, at least in one instance, for organizing a funeral.

"I was shocked and dismayed, although my fears have now been vindicated," said Musa Bility, a former soccer chief in Liberia who had requested the audit in May before FIFA banned him for embezzlement of soccer funds, allegations that He has denied.