Atlanta housewife Kenya and husband Marc reconcile !! (Photos)

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly have reconciled, MTO News can confirm. Marc and Kenya separated last year, less than a year after their marriage.

Their marriage was meant to be difficult. Kenya and Marc married only a few months after meeting, and immediately became pregnant. The two were forced to learn from each other, married life and one new baby at a time. And all their struggles were filmed by Bravo, and transmitted to the world.

Here's a preview of Kenya and Marc struggling to make their marriage work, in tonight's episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta:

But MTO News learned that Kenya and Marc have decided to bring their marriage back to life. The couple started going to church together, and that saved their marriage. According to multiple sources close to Kenya, she and Marc have officially reconciled.

How can we be so sure that the two reconciled? Well, because someone saw the part walking together in Atlanta, holding hands and very similar to a married couple.

We hope you both can save your marriage: