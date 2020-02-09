Atlanta housewife Kenya and husband Marc reconcile !! (Photos)

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly have reconciled, MTO News can confirm. Marc and Kenya separated last year, less than a year after their marriage.

Their marriage was meant to be difficult. Kenya and Marc married only a few months after meeting, and immediately became pregnant. The two were forced to learn from each other, married life and one new baby at a time. And all their struggles were filmed by Bravo, and transmitted to the world.

