YAR-SALE, Russia – The tundra at dusk looks like the open ocean, waves of shades of blue, gray and white.
The indigenous reindeer herders cross this land, earning a nomadic life outside the barren land. The intense cold at this time of the year keeps its provisions permanently frozen, but sometimes they lack the time, or the firewood, to cook them.
Then, when Mikhail Khudi, a reindeer herder, is hungry, he likes to take some raw, frozen fish or reindeer meat from his pantry with sled and dip it in mustard before it disappears, chewable and then creamy, in his mouth .
Travel thousands of miles through the Arctic Siberia, from the heart of oil and gas on the Yamal Peninsula, east of the Ural Mountains, to the nickel smelters of the lonely city of Norilsk, on the banks of the Kolyma River, haunted by the Gulag, as he approaches Alaska, and will meet Mr. Khudi's snack: stroganina.
It is raw meat or fish, frozen, shaved with a sharp knife so that it curls into the blade. Hurry up: you must eat it before it defrosts to get the best flavor and texture, dip the frozen chips in a mixture of salt and pepper or your favorite sauce, then chew lightly while they melt on your tongue, like a palette version of sashimi or carpaccio.
You will rarely find stroganina on the Moscow menu. But I am convinced that this is one of the greatest delicacies of Russia. In Siberia, you will find people who are stroganin connoisseurs, criticizing the humidity of frozen white fish from smaller lakes or praising the clean thinness of the Gulf of Ob catch.
"I'm used to my type Ob," said Dmitry Kuybin, who fished in that gulf, a 600-mile-long estuary along the eastern shore of the Yamal Peninsula that flows into the Arctic Ocean. "This from the lake," preferred by reindeer herders, said, "tastes like moss."
In what to immerse stroganin, the possibilities are endless. Nellya Motysheva, who also lives on the peninsula, plans to collect her recipes in a book. What she calls "mom's sauce,quot; is vegetable oil, mustard powder and reindeer blood.
The Russian Arctic seems remote on the map, but more than a million people live here, much more than in the polar regions of Western Europe and North America. From the collective forced agriculture of the Bolsheviks and the forced labor camps of the gulag to the chaotic collapse of communism, external forces beyond local control have shaped the lives of its residents.
Now, places like the peninsula are synonymous with Russia Rapid development of oil and gas reserves at its north end. Global warming threatens traditional ways of life. The retreat of sea ice is turning the region into a theater of greater trade and intensification of geopolitical competition.
"However, we have maintained our passion for our traditional food," said Zoya Safarbekova, director of the Yamal District Museum in the city of Yar-Sale, near the Gulf of Ob, after pointing out the external shocks that have affected her indigenous. Nenets people during the last century. "In November, the cold ice cream begins, and that's it, you know you should eat stroganina."
The name of the dish comes from the Russian word "strogat,quot;, which means "carve,quot;, as a carpenter would. It is different from the less refined rubanin, from the word "chop,quot;, which is a frozen fish struck in pieces with an ax.
The best stroganina, said Yamal residents, occurs when it's cold outside, no warmer than 20 below Fahrenheit. That temperature quickly freezes fish or reindeer meat and blocks the taste.
It was, unfortunately, relatively warm, around 5 below zero Fahrenheit, when we climbed on snowmobiles to follow Mr. Kuybin, the fisherman, for about 30 miles outside the Yamal village of Salemal while checking their fishing nets.
We approached the frozen Ob through the blowing snow, the location of the horizon line between the sky and the ice was a guess.
Mr. Kuybin, who works with his wife for the Salemal fish plant, did not bother to wear gloves or mittens. He put on rubber boots, camouflage pants and a cape with a reindeer fur hood. Your daughter's award certificates for good grades – "Hundred A for Mom,quot; - are posted on the wall of her fishing cabin.
In the summer, Mr. Kuybin's wife is in the oars to keep his boat stable while he sets the net. In the icy winter, work is easier, so it comes out alone.
The catch was scarce this time. He placed a pica directly on the ice before it froze, gills and all, to allow uniform and well curled stroganine strips.
He later acknowledged that eating frozen fish when it is very cold outside sometimes makes it even colder, but, he said, he enjoys it anyway.
"It's our business, you know," he said.
The Yamal district organized a stroganina festival in December in the city of Yar-Sale, just north of the Arctic Circle and with a population of approximately 6,000. The district took several Russian culinary celebrities to the Salekhard regional center and sent tundra-grade jeeps to take them on the five-hour trip over the frozen Ob.
Like many Arctic cities, Yar-Sale is accessible by ice road in winter and by boat in summer, and only by helicopter in spring and autumn.
There was a ball, cooking classes and a stroganina competition with separate stages of reindeer and fish judged by local officials and famous visitors.
The most difficult part of the stroganin process seemed to be peeling the skin of frozen fish. The best slices emerged thin and curly, shaved by cutting down, with the rigid tail tight.
If the sensation of frozen fish on the tongue remembered a light sorbet, the frozen raw reindeer was like a rich ice cream. In both cases, the taste of meat hits you while it is thawing.
Three of the competitors brought reindeer blood, a traditional stroganina dip. It tasted like the essence of the rare venison steak: gamous, sweet, salty, smoked.
The young women took the stroganina to the town square, where residents tested the work of the competitors and cast their own votes. The children played on a slide dug in ice and around ice sculptures of the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower and the Parthenon.
The celebration was a reminder that Russia's Arctic underground resources, more accessible thanks to global warming, have created a cascade of wealth even when reindeer herders, hunters and fishermen complain about pollution and disruption of new oil wells and pipelines.
"You know, there used to be a time when I didn't have enough bread," said Khatyako Yezyngi, a district government official specializing in indigenous issues. "If we didn't have all this money, how would we be organizing the festival today?"
Ms. Motysheva, who dives in blood and mustard, won the residents' voting contest. His book of stroganina sauces will be called "Our future is with our ancestors."
She said that the dish was rooted in the nomadic past of the Nenets, a time when they could only survive with frozen raw meat in the sterile tundra.
"If we begin to forget what we once had, we will have no future," he said.
At the end of the two-day festival, I thought I had a good understanding of Yamal's culinary landscape, at least when it came to frozen dishes. We spent our last night on the peninsula in the town of Salemal. The energetic mayor, Maksim Karelin, 31, baked a fish filled with fat-free lemon, dill and mayonnaise, and then took us to the Russian banya or sauna of his friend Sergei.
"Of course, stroganine is not the tastiest thing you have ever eaten here," Karelin said while we had dinner at his office table.
"Well, the stroganina was quite tasty."
"Haven't you had kolodka?"
It turned out that the fish was cured with salt under weights that expelled the excess liquid and then left out to freeze. Later that night, in the banya, Sergei took a fish out of a black plastic bag. He cut it into pieces with a mustard sauce. While stroganin is served completely frozen, the kolodka thaws better.
In my mouth, the kolodka became ethereally sticky, like a soft caramel. But unlike Mr. Karelin, I prefer stroganine. Its invigorating and icy stiffness, followed by its subtle tenderness, distills the wild, tempestuous and softly illuminated greatness of the Far North.