In what to immerse stroganin, the possibilities are endless. Nellya Motysheva, who also lives on the peninsula, plans to collect her recipes in a book. What she calls "mom's sauce,quot; is vegetable oil, mustard powder and reindeer blood.

The Russian Arctic seems remote on the map, but more than a million people live here, much more than in the polar regions of Western Europe and North America. From the collective forced agriculture of the Bolsheviks and the forced labor camps of the gulag to the chaotic collapse of communism, external forces beyond local control have shaped the lives of its residents.

Now, places like the peninsula are synonymous with Russia Rapid development of oil and gas reserves at its north end. Global warming threatens traditional ways of life. The retreat of sea ice is turning the region into a theater of greater trade and intensification of geopolitical competition.

"However, we have maintained our passion for our traditional food," said Zoya Safarbekova, director of the Yamal District Museum in the city of Yar-Sale, near the Gulf of Ob, after pointing out the external shocks that have affected her indigenous. Nenets people during the last century. "In November, the cold ice cream begins, and that's it, you know you should eat stroganina."

The name of the dish comes from the Russian word "strogat,quot;, which means "carve,quot;, as a carpenter would. It is different from the less refined rubanin, from the word "chop,quot;, which is a frozen fish struck in pieces with an ax.

The best stroganina, said Yamal residents, occurs when it's cold outside, no warmer than 20 below Fahrenheit. That temperature quickly freezes fish or reindeer meat and blocks the taste.