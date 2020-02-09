Andrea Leadsom faces a looting for & # 39; dig sexism in Boris Johnson & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5d8b05f37dc4039341e1b2e00d7f01ab11% %MINIFYHTML5d8b05f37dc4039341e1b2e00d7f01ab12%

Andrea Leadsom faces the ax in this week's reorganization after "giving a lecture,quot; to Boris Johnson about the dangers of a male-dominated cabinet.

The Secretary of Business, whose position was already under threat, caused irritation on Downing Street over the weekend by insisting on a newspaper article that gender equality should be "the absolute norm."

Ms. Leadsom, in the photo, wrote about the dangers of a "man-dominated environment,quot; and said that diversity should be the "slogan … not for itself, but for excellence that a wide range of points of view contribute to decision making. & # 39;

Andrea Leadsom faces the ax this week after "giving a lecture,quot; to Boris Johnson about the dangers of a work environment "dominated by men."

Although the Daily Telegraph article was apparently about the need for more women in the company's boardrooms, it was seen in No10 as a little veiled warning to the Prime Minister not to embark on a cleaning of high-ranking women.

A source said: article Leadsom's article was discouraged. Whatever the reason, it turned out to be lobbying in public to keep his job, which has not made him love anyone. "

Another source said: "Giving a lecture to the prime minister about sexism is not the way to keep his job." Mr. Johnson's aides urged him to fire a series of high-ranking women this week, including the Secretary of the Environment, Theresa Villiers, the Secretary of Commerce, Liz Truss, Labor. and the pension secretary, Therese Coffey, the housing minister, Esther McVey, and Mrs. Leadsom.

She said that the diversity of the Cabinet (pictured, meeting of the Cabinet in Sunderland on January 31) should be the "slogan,quot; for "the excellence that a wide range of views contribute to decision making."

With the Secretary of Culture, Baroness Morgan, already resigning, Johnson faces a challenge to keep the number of high-ranking women in their first position. No10 is very sensitive to complaints of sexism.

Johnson's allies recognize that the number of cabinet ministers could fall this week. But they say it is difficult to replace women at the higher level due to Theresa May's failure to promote more women to mid-range jobs and the departure of high-ranking figures about Brexit.

Leadsom is shown arriving at the cabinet meeting with Kwasi Kwarteng in Sunderland.

The sources insist that the total number of women in the government will increase, with more promotions to the junior and middle ranks with a view to future reorganizations.

Last week there were signs that Miss Truss can now survive, with Johnson referring to her with approval in an important speech. Last night, sources indicated that Miss Coffey, in a publication of only five months, could also be postponed. A source said: "It deserves the opportunity to show what it can do."

Liz Truss (pictured on February 6) can survive the reorganization of the cabinet after Johnson referred to it with approval, last week

Mr. Johnson's assistants have urged him to fire a number of high-ranking women this week, including Secretary of Environment Theresa Villiers (pictured), Ms. Truss, Secretary of Labor and Pensions Therese Coffey, Esther McVey and Mrs. Leadsom

Thérèse Coffey, by mail only five months, could also receive a postponement in the reorganization of the cabinet