Alex Fine melts hearts with the new photo of wife Cassie and her little daughter, Frankie, in a smiling competition – Spoiler, was a draw

Cassie Ventura Fine is shining in a new photo where she holds her baby, Frankie, and fans applaud her for having the courage to leave Diddy and start this glorious chapter with her life.

In the photo, the singer holds her bundle of joy, and they are both smiling from ear to ear.

Alex Fine's wife wears a silky gold dress and has a face full of makeup, but her radiant smile stands out. After more than a decade with Diddy, the step 2: the streets The actress moved on with Alex.

In a matter of months, the couple got engaged, married and had their baby. The singer of "King of Hearts,quot; is being bathed in compliments.

One person wrote: "Cassie's face stayed in a smile. Happy for her. She looks delighted with her new life and family. ❤️❤️❤️"

This follower shared: "I am very happy for her. Stop! You're giving me baby fever 😩. That baby made of pure love …"

Another follower declared: “She looks elated! The baby is adorable ❤️. Cassie, CiCi + Karruchie are perfect examples of letting go of the deadlift and leaving room for happiness + happiness. This is very nice. Look what happens when you finally leave those men who persecute you for years. Blessings ".

This installer wrote: “This girl needs a prize. She had the glow of the century … I had never seen her smile so much! Beautiful Cass Cassie looks so feminine, feminine, radiant and HAPPY! 💖💖💖Beautiful baby too.

Alex recently wrote a sweet message to his wife that said: "Letter to Cassie

I promise you that I will do everything in my power to support and help you.

I promise you'll never be alone.

I promise that you will be loved beyond expectations, and we will show our children how to have a healthy relationship.

I promise to always return home with a great attitude and give our children and their absolute attention.

I promise to always keep you and the child first. Nothing comes before you.

I promise you that you will be bathed in kisses and hugs every day.

I promise that I will be the best dad / baby daddy

You two are my greatest loves that I have and will have. I can't wait for the rest of our lives together and raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life. ❤️ "

This little family is shining.



