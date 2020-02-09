Akshay Ajay. Rohit | filmfare.com

%MINIFYHTML674e99a129efb5a32e2a92f5f3d42f6411% %MINIFYHTML674e99a129efb5a32e2a92f5f3d42f6412%

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are ready to join hands for their next project, an action drama titled Sooryavanshi. The film is the latest edition of the police universe of Rohit Shetty after Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). Early today, Ajay and Akshay were photographed with the filmmaker at the Maharashtra International Police Marathon.

The marathon started today in the morning. The three stars saw wearing identical t-shirts in which "Aa Rahi Hai Police,quot; was printed, which obviously hints at the launch of Sooryavanshi. Akshay took Instagram and shared the image along with a legend that said: "Team #Sooryavanshi in the Maharashtra International Police Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative in which the police do not chase you but with you."