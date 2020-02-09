African Union: Leaders discuss the peace force of Libya | Libya News

Ending the conflict in Libya occupies a prominent place on the agenda of a summit of the African Union (AU) in Ethiopia.

The United Nations is asking the AU to play a more important role in ending the conflict.

In response to a question by Al Jazeera about the possibility of creating an African peace force in Libya, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso said the idea is being discussed.

Mohamed Vall of Al Jazeera of Addis Ababa.