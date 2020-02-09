Adil Rashid does not return to the Cricket Test for England yet | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLd7f4e1d6c765e3980685482346c4bff911% %MINIFYHTMLd7f4e1d6c765e3980685482346c4bff912%

"I think I have to earn my right. Go back to the county cricket, perform and do it right and then be selected."





Adil Rashid talks about the future of his England Test and why he played faster in the third ODI in Johannesburg

Adil Rashid told Sky Sports Cricket that he will not return to the England Test yet.

Rashid, who spun his legs, played the last of his 19 tests in the West Indies in January 2019 and has lately been fighting a shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old picked up three wickets when England beat South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday to win an ODI series draw.

But he was asked if he would accept a call for the two-round tour of Sri Lanka in March, a place where he collected 12 wickets at the end of 2018 when England won 3-0. Rashid said: "I don't think I would do it right now in time

Rashid says he won't be touring Sri Lanka in March

"It is a bit unfair for me to say that I am available, so, for me, I am concentrating on white ball cricket, but maybe in the future (I will return to the Cricket Test)."

Rashid was talking to Ian Ward at the end of the third ODI but, during the interval, Sir Alastair Cook had told him Sky sports I wouldn't have taken roulette to Sri Lanka anyway.

However, Cook also said that if Rashid throws faster, as he did when claiming three wickets against South Africa in his 100th ODI, that could be useful if he returns to the Test fold at some point.

Rashid has played 19 tests for England and has taken 60 wickets

"He is a bowler of a day much better than the test player and I think England has moved away from him in the test cricket," said Cook on Rashid, who has taken 60 test grounds in 39.83.

"People sit more on him in the test cricket and wait for his bad ball, while in the one-day cricket they have to attack him. The pace at which he played (in Johannesburg) would give him a little more advantage in cricket test,quot;.

"The great strength of Adil is its variety and it is quite difficult to choose, but when it plays a little slower, those variations are not as important as batters can play with the back foot."

"Now he can get people to play defensive shots when he hasn't been able to do it in the past."

Rashid wickets in Johannesburg included Quinton de Kock

David Lloyd, however, said Rashid's exhibition at Wanderers showed why he should return to the Test.

"I know it was an ODI, but outside of that performance, it is imperative for the test team. It gives you everything, so put it in your ear!" Bumble said.

England appoints its squad for the two-round tour of Sri Lanka on Monday. Visit skysports.com and Sky Sports News for coverage and feedback.

