Actor Kevin Conway died of a heart attack

The actor best known for his roles in the movies & # 39; Gettysburg & # 39; and & # 39; Thirteen Days & # 39; He died at the age of 77, his publicist announces the sad news to the media.

Up News Info –

Actor Kevin Conway He has died at 77.

The "Gettysburg"Y"Thirty days"The star died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from a heart attack," his publicist told Deadline.

The first great role of Conway was in 1972 "Slaughterhouse Five", and he also appeared in"Funny farm"and Disney football drama"Invincible", but he will be best remembered as General Curtis LeMay in" Thirteen Days "and Sergeant Buster Kilrain in the epic" Gettysburg "of 1993.

He repeated that character for 2003 "Gods and generals".

Conway television credits include "The Scarlet Letter","Star Trek: the next generation","The good wife","Law","In the heat of the night","Oz"Y"Homicide: street life".

He also tested success on stage and won a 1974 Drama Desk Award for his Off Broadway performance in "When are you coming back, Red Ryder?".