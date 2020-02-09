AAP's fear of EVM manipulation causes a storm on the eve of the results

%MINIFYHTMLaaa46f61e217a6e3a5def87e2962245c11% %MINIFYHTMLaaa46f61e217a6e3a5def87e2962245c12%

It all started when the leader of the AAP, Sanjay Singh, tweeted two videos and claimed that the electronic voting machines (EVM), used for Saturday's vote in Delhi, were removed by manipulation. Some other party leaders made similar claims.

"The forces disagree with the EVM? This official was caught with an EVM by people at the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in the constituency of the Babarpur Assembly," he said.

Sanjay Singh said the EVMs, which should be taken directly to strong rooms after being sealed, were still with some officers. He said a similar incident had also been reported by the Vishwas Nagar constituency.

"The EC should also investigate where these EVMs are taking. There are no counting centers nearby," he said.

Later in the day, the chief minister himself, Arvind Kejriwal, wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely shocking. What is the EC (Electoral Commission) doing? Why don't they publish electoral participation figures, several hours after the vote? "

The leaders of the AAP said that something was being cooked and a secret game was being played, as the exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the party.

Singh also questioned the voting panel about what he called an unprecedented "delay,quot; to declare the final number of voters.

"It must be the first time in the last 70 years that voter participation has not been declared even one day after the vote. It clearly shows that something is being cooked," he said.

An AAP leader said that Kejriwal had held a meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday, including Singh, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and political strategist Prashant Kishor, at his residence on the issue. Later, Singh said party volunteers will keep vigil and camp outside the 30 strong rooms throughout Delhi. "We will complain to the Electoral Commission," Singh said.

BJP UPS BEFORE

All of this caused a political storm, with BJP chief of Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, claiming that AAP is looking for excuses for its "imminent loss,quot; when election results are announced on Tuesday.

Tiwari accused AAP of insulting a constitutional body. "This is their excuse because they know that BJP is winning. It's strange when they win, EVMs don't have problems, but when they lose, EVMs have problems," Tiwari said.

EC REIMBURSEMENT CHARGES

Late in the afternoon, the Electoral Director (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh, had to hold what was called a largely unscheduled press conference to refute the charges.

"We investigated the videos. We found that a section officer carried two machines that were not in use and reserved," he said.

He also said the final participation figure was 62.59 percent. "It is not uncommon to publish the numbers one day after the vote. The returning officers were busy all night. It has taken a little time. But we must also appreciate that in the data entry it is important to ensure accuracy," he said. .

The last percentage of voting given by the Electoral Commission on Saturday night was 61.7 percent. The vote in the National Capital to elect a new government ended at 6 pm.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Accusations of EVM manipulation have been made in the past, even during the state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that BJP won in 2017. AAP also claimed that it had lost Punjab surveys in 2017 due to the manipulation of EVM. He also raised the problem after BJP won the civic surveys of Delhi the same year.

WATERPROOF SAFETY

"Multilayer security, including paramilitary forces, is implemented in the 21 counting centers. The number of personnel will increase from 7,000 to 10,000. CCTV monitoring 24×7 is activated. PCR trucks are implemented. Crime Branch and Special Cell are implemented at work,quot;. said Sharat Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR).

(With contributions from Chayyanika Nigam, Ajay Kumar)