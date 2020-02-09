AAP plans the 24×7 operation of shopping centers, restaurants and shopping complexes

%MINIFYHTMLc3241d538fd14dc7d62ed053e111669911% %MINIFYHTMLc3241d538fd14dc7d62ed053e111669912%

Partiers in Delhi are pushing hard to get permission for a lively nightlife. Since the state government allowed Mumbai to operate shopping centers, food bars, pubs, nightclubs and catering bars 24 hours a day, Delhi's seem to be more eager to see party areas 24×7 in the city.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced that as of April 1, 2020 it would allow restaurants and bars to serve spirits until 2 a.m. and hotels until 4 a.m. People in Delhi wouldn't want to sleep before their next-door neighbors.

In the National Capital, following the example, the AAP ruling has already stated in its manifesto for the Delhi polls that it would consider keeping the commercial and recreational centers open overnight, if it returns to power in the city. "If we vote for power, we will begin a pilot project to keep shopping centers or malls, such as Connaught Place, also open during the night. Security concerns will be taken into account, especially for women and children," said an AAP leader He did not want to be named.

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a policy that will allow shopping centers, multiplexes and stores to remain open 24 hours a day in Mumbai from January 27. In Uttar Pradesh, the option is only open to bars located in metropolitan cities such as Lucknow, Agra, Moradabad, Kanpur, etc., apart from Noida and Greater Noida. For all bars located in these areas, the time can be extended until 2 a.m. Three, four and five star hotels can open bars until 4 a.m.

AVAILABLE OPTIONS

As of now, discos, pubs, bars and restaurants stop playing music and serve liquors at 12.30 a.m. and close at 1 a.m., depending on the location. The proposal that is among one of the promises in the manifesto of the Delhi survey that the AAP launched will give stores, shopping centers and restaurants in the non-residential areas of Capital the option to stay 24 hours.

A leading party leader said Select City-Walk Mall in Saket, the shopping complex in Chanakyapuri and Nehru Place may be the options that AAP leaders in the manifesto drafting team are considering starting on the pilot project in the city.

SECURITY ISSUES

But there are challenges before the implementation of any such plan. Maintaining control over the nightlife in Delhi has been one of the biggest challenges for the police and if the show lasts all day, the biggest problems will be the maintenance of law and order. Delhi police say the restrictions help maintain law and order in the city. They have been told to pay attention to the districts of New Delhi and South Delhi because most of the pubs, clubs and bars are located in these two areas. According to the Delhi police, they have no problems if people are partying at dawn, as long as they do not resort to breaking the laws or conducting criminal activities. "If Delhi welcomes the initiative to open shopping centers and restaurants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the Delhi police will also be alert to ensure a safe environment for people," said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

STAFF CRUNCH

Senior police officials say that if Delhi follows Mumbai's steps on nightlife, then police strategies must be changed. "Currently, in addition to patrolling vulnerable areas and sections, the main focus is to monitor the movement of traffic on the outskirts of Delhi. If shopping centers and restaurants remain open at night, it will be necessary to increase the police force in the night shift. More vans and PCR bicycles will be required to keep a record and around shopping centers and restaurants, "said a senior official. Another senior official told Mail Today that if that situation arises, it will be a great challenge for the police, who are already facing a personnel crisis and are overloaded in pending cases.

"The crime against women and street crime will surely increase as the nights invite more criminals who will take advantage of the darkness," he said. Traffic police, who are generally not present at night, will also be deployed to control people who tend to break the law after getting drunk. According to the police, it has been noted that many young people create uproar when they are drunk.

WHAT AWAITS US

Despite several measures taken by the AAP government to make Delhi safer for women, cases of crimes against women or the perception of security in public places has not changed much. The Delhi government has installed about 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi, with 1.5 lakh more in the process of being installed.

Poor lighting in public areas is another problem. The government will have to ensure that there are enough public transportation options available after midnight, as the Delhi metro stops its operation around midnight and there are very few DTC buses that run along the road.

The biggest concern of the police to keep the party in 24X7 is that it will lead to an increase in pub fights and driving while intoxicated. However, the people of Delhi have a different opinion. According to most people, the police, instead of acting against antisocial elements, tend to restrict the exit of a large number of people and stop employment opportunities and the growth of the economy.

Ishan Grover, a Gurugram resident and microbrewery consultant, said the government should consider this as an opportunity to grow instead of setting a deadline. The head of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, said: "The people of Delhi deserve to enjoy the nightlife. We will try to do this when we come to power."

(Chayyanika Nigam tickets)