A TSA agent was arrested for allegedly cheating a traveler to show her breasts

Try to be disgusting these days and, fortunately, it will cost you. A federal TSA agent allegedly tricked a traveler into showing her breasts while passing security at the Los Angeles International Airport.

California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Jonathon Lomeli, 22, worked at LAX in June when he used "fraud or deceit,quot; to falsely imprison a woman. "Lomeli was arrested earlier this week in his home after an investigation, according to La Prensa Asociada.

Investigators said Lemoli first told the woman that she had to look inside her bra to make sure she wasn't hiding anything. Then, he allegedly made her hold her pants away from her waist so she could look inside, she told investigators.

The alleged harassment did not end there. Lemoli is accused of taking the woman to what she said would be a private room for more security checks, according to an affidavit of arrest. But once they were alone in an elevator, she told investigators that he said they could do the exam right there.

The woman said that Lomeli told her that she had to make sure that she still had nothing inside the bra and made her lift her shirt "to show me her full breasts." He also said he looked back at his pants before telling him he was free. go.

To add insult to the injury, he allegedly told her he had nice breasts when he was released.

Lemoli He was held in lieu of a $ 50,000 bond and was expected to make an initial appearance Friday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Union officials representing TSA employees, the American Federation of Government Employees, did not respond to requests for comments from the AP, and officials could not tell if Lomeli has a lawyer.

"There is no excuse for this type of alleged behavior," Becerra said in a statement.

The TSA initially took the case to the FBI and Lomeli was fired from his job at the airport months ago, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.

The TSA described the alleged behavior as "unacceptable and an affront to the hardworking and committed members of our workforce," in a statement.