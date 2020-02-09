8 Cauvery Delta districts that will be classified as a protected agricultural area: K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Prime Minister K Palaniswami said Sunday that eight districts of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta, including the rice bowl, Thanjavur, will be categorized as a special protected agricultural area and said permission to grant projects will not be granted. hydrocarbons

In stating that measures will be taken to enact a separate law to confer protected state to delta districts, K Palaniswami said that only agriculture-based industries will be encouraged based on the needs in the regions fed by the Cauvery River.

The announcement of K Palaniswami assumes importance as a result of continued opposition to projects such as those involving hydrocarbons in places, including Neduvasal in the Pudukottai district.

Apparently referring to farmers' opposition to oil exploration and extraction projects in the delta region, Palaniswami said he understood the difficulties of the Ryots since he was a farmer himself.

"To protect delta areas and put an end to the harsh experiences of farmers, special protection will be granted to the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Karur and Tiruchirappalli," said K Palaniswami.

When making the announcement, he assured that permission will not be granted for any new projects such as those related to hydrocarbons.

"We will not give permission for any project that may affect the lives of farmers," said K. Palaniswami.

Welcoming the announcement as a "victory," PMK chief S Ramadoss said the decision would prevent desertification of the Cauvery districts and recalled that it was his party that first expressed the demand and continued to press all the time.

"Declaring the Cauvery Delta region as a protected agricultural area was the main demand when PMK aligned with the AIADMK for parliamentary polls last year," said K Palaniswami.

"The benefits that have accrued to farmers are multiple. The future of farmers in the delta region will be bright and this has been assured," said K Palaniswamisaid.

The central government had said in 2017 that "… two contract areas, Karaikal (10.4 Sqkm) located in Puducherry and Neduvasal (10.0 Sqkm) located in Tamil Nadu awarded under the DSF (Discovered Small Field) bidding round have a volume in the place of 4.30,000 metric tons of oil and oil equivalent gas. "

More than 700 wells for oil and gas extraction have been drilled in Tamil Nadu and such operations are not hampering agriculture and do not represent any environmental impact or health hazard, the government said.