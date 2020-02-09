& # 39; We have Plan B & # 39 ;: Turkey warns about the violation of the Idlib agreement | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTML097ccddd6beff7f9200ffb28186b6b8511% %MINIFYHTML097ccddd6beff7f9200ffb28186b6b8512%

Turkey's defense minister warned that Ankara will change its action plan in northwestern Syria if agreements on the last rebel enclave in the country continue to be violated.

Ankara and Moscow, who support the opposing parties in the conflict, have negotiated a ceasefire for Idlib, where Syrian government forces backed by Russian planes have moved forward with a fierce assault to capture the region of opposition groups President Bashar al-Assad.

"If the agreement continues to be violated, we have Plan B and Plan C," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in an interview published Sunday by Hurriyet.

"We, on each occasion, say & # 39; don't force us, otherwise, our Plan B and Plan C are ready & # 39;".

He gave no details, but referred to Ankara's military campaigns in Syria since 2016.

"Our observation posts there will remain in place within the agreement," Akar said. "Despite this, if there is an obstacle, we make it clear that we will do whatever is necessary."

As part of a 2018 agreement with Russia, Turkey established 12 observation posts in Idlib, and Turkish security sources said this week that three of them have been surrounded by forces loyal to al-Assad.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given Damascus until the end of the month to withdraw from the outposts, warning that if they do not, Ankara would push them back. He also urged Moscow to convince the Syrian government to stop its ongoing offensive.

Potential for confrontation & # 39; growing & # 39;

Since December, the Russian-backed Syrian army has pressed a scorching offensive against Idlib, home to more than three million people, taking up town after town of its opponents.

The violence killed more than 300 civilians and sent about 586,000 fleeing to the closed Turkish border, threatening a new humanitarian crisis, According to the United Nations.

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it cannot absorb more. In recent days, it has been deployed large convoys of vehicles that carry commands, tanks and shells to shore up their military posts in Idlib.

On Saturday, Syrian state media said government forces had captured the Idlib city of Saraqeb, located at a junction of the M5 strategic highway. The highway connects Aleppo, once the economic center of Syria, with Damascus and continues south to the Jordanian border.

With recaptured Saraqeb, just over half of Idlib province remains in the hands of the rebels, along with splinters from the neighboring provinces of Aleppo and Latakia.

Syrian government forces have also seized strategic villages in the southern and northwestern parts of Aleppo, including the hill areas, said Hashem Ahelbarra of Al Jazeera, reporting from Istanbul.

This could give the Syrian army "advantage to control, monitor and bomb rebel positions in Idlib," said Ahelbarra.

"The potential of a military confrontation that confronts the Turkish army against the Syrian army is increasing," he added.

& # 39; All options on the table & # 39;

Meanwhile, a senior Turkish official warned on Sunday that "all options are on the table."

"There was serious support from troops and military equipment sent to the Idlib region of Syria in recent weeks," the official, on condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency.

Three hundred vehicles entered Idlib on Saturday, which brings the total to around 1,000 this month, he said.

He refused to say exactly how many new troops had been deployed, but described it as a "remarkable amount."

"The observation points have been completely reinforced," the official said. "The Idlib front has strengthened."

On Monday, eight Turkish military forces were killed by the bombings of Syrian government forces, which prompted a response from the Turkish army.

Idlib has long been a destination for civilians and rebel fighters who were displaced or fled the government offensive in other parts of Syria. Ankara supports certain rebel groups that oppose the al-Assad government.

The Syrian government and Russia maintain that the military operation in Idlib aims to expel the "terrorists,quot; from the region, in accordance with the 2018 agreement.

The armed group Hay & # 39; et Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaeda affiliate that Russia and Turkey consider a "terrorist,quot; organization, controls a large part of Idlib.