& # 39; The Farewell & # 39; and & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; win big at the 2020 Indie Spirit Awards

& # 39; The Farewell & # 39; She is named the best independent film, while Adam Sandler is crowned as the best male protagonist and Renee Zellweger takes home the best female lead title.

"The farewell"Y"Uncut gems"were the big winners of the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Robert de Niro presented the honor of Best Film to "The Farewell", which also won Zhao Shuzhen an award for Best Supporting Woman, while "Uncut Gems" landed Adam Sandler the honor of the Best Male Leader, and the brothers Benny and Josh Safdie the trophy for Best Director. The film also claimed the Best Edition award.

Renee Zellweger added to his tour of the 2019/2020 awards season, earning the honor of Best Leading Actress for "Judy", While Willem Dafoe ("The lighthouse") picked up the best male support gong.

The full list of winners at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards is:

Best feature: " The farewell "

" " Best first feature: " Smart reserve "

" " Best female protagonist: Renee Zellweger – " Judy "

– " " Best male protagonist: Adam Sandler – " Uncut gems "

– " " Best director Benny and Josh Safdie – " Uncut gems "

Benny and Josh Safdie – " " Best documentary: " American factory "

" " Best support man: Willem Dafoe – " The lighthouse "

– " " Best supportive woman: Zhao Shuzhen – " The farewell "

– " " Best screenplay: " Marriage history "- Noah Baumbach

" "- Noah Baumbach Best first script: " See you yesterday "- Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol

" "- Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol Best edition: " Uncut gems "- Benny Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

" "- Benny Safdie and Ronald Bronstein Best photography: Jarin Blaschke – " The lighthouse "

Jarin Blaschke – " " Best international movie: " Parasite "

" " Robert Altman Award: " Marriage history "(Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda , Laura Dern , Adam Driver , Julie Hagerty , Scarlett Johansson , Ray Liotta , Azhy robertson , & Merritt wever )

" "(Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, , , , , , , , & ) John Cassavetes Award: " Give me freedom "

" " Producers Award: Mollye Asher

Mollye Asher Award someone to look at: Rashaad Ernesto Green – director of " Premature "

Rashaad Ernesto Green – director of " " Prize more true than fiction: Nadia Shihab – director of " Jabboland "

Nadia Shihab – director of " " The Bonnie Prize: Kelly Reichardt – "American factory"