& # 39; Silencing weapons & # 39 ;: UA leaders seek an end to regional conflicts | News

Heads of state and government officials from all over Africa have met in the capital of Ethiopia to hold talks primarily focused on ways to end regional violence, including conflicts in South Sudan Y Libya.

The 33rd summit of the African Union (AU), which opened on Sunday in Addis Ababa, is held under the theme "Silence weapons: create conditions conducive to the development of Africa."

The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who assumes the position of the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as president of the AU, announced on Sunday that he planned to organize two summits in May: one focused on conflict resolution and the other on the implementation of free continental Africa. Commerce area

"We will focus our efforts on conflict resolution across the African continent, especially those experiencing prolonged conflict," said Ramaphosa, who identified conflicts in South Sudan and Libya as priorities.

On Saturday night, Ramaphosa met separately with the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and rebel leader Riek Machar, in an effort to boost mediation efforts to form a power-sharing government in South Sudan , which descended into a ruined civil war in 2003 that killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The two men face a deadline of February 22 to form a government, but they have already lost two previous designated dates to resolve their differences.

African Union: leaders discuss the peace force of Libya (2:47)

& # 39; Marginalized & # 39; in Libya

By ending the conflict in Libya, the UA has constantly called for greater participation during the peace processes led mainly by the United Nations.

At a summit in Brazzaville at the end of January, African leaders pledged to hold a reconciliation forum for the war parties in Libya.

In response to a question by Al Jazeera about the possibility of creating an African peace force in the country of North Africa, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who chairs the High Level Committee on Libya of the UA, said The idea is being discussed.

"Africans have complained that they have been marginalized in terms of contributing to peace in Libya," said Mohammed Vall de Al Jazeera, reporting from Addis Ababa, adding that the presence of the UN chief, Antonio Gutteres, in the Two-day summit "is bringing a strong message of solidarity,quot; to the leaders of the block.

When addressing the meeting, Guterres said that the association of the world body with the AU was "of the utmost importance,quot; and highlighted the full support of the UN for the "historic initiative,quot; to silence the weapons of the AU.

"Ultimately, Silencing the Guns is not just about peace and security, but also about inclusive sustainable development and human rights," he said.

He highlighted "three challenges of particular urgency,quot; in Africa: eradicate poverty, address the climate crisis and silence weapons.

Meanwhile, Moussa Faki, president of the African Union Commission, warned that "the persistence of terrorism threatens the collapse of some member states and must be eradicated."

The AU summit also occurs in the middle of a dispute between Egypt and Sudan, on the one hand, and Ethiopia, on the other, over a dam built by the latter in the Blue Nile, which Cairo fears will reduce its supply of Water.

After several meetings organized by Washington, the three states said a final agreement will be signed at the end of February.

The UA has announced that the Democratic Republic of the Congo will replace South Africa as president of the UA in 2021.