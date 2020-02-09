& # 39; Remember forever & # 39;: Thai city regrets the victims of mass shootings | News

%MINIFYHTML4ca6af6348750e8f61c8e10b0f1c131011% %MINIFYHTML4ca6af6348750e8f61c8e10b0f1c131012%

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in a city in northeastern Thailand for the victims of the worst mass shooting in the country's modern history.

People in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday lit candles, placed flowers and sang next to the statue of a historic local heroine, Thao Suranari, while Buddhist monks led prayers for the 29 people killed and the 57 injured.

The gunman, identified as the 32-year-old dishonest soldier Jakrapanth Thomma, made a firing spree on Saturday night, firing bullets in various parts of the city before locking himself in the Terminal 21 shopping center.

The terrible 17-hour experience, which included several battles with guns and scripts for the exits of frightened shoppers, ended Sunday morning when security teams shot dead the attacker.

Authorities said the gunman was angry over a financial dispute with his commander, whom he made his first victim before stealing weapons from an army camp. Then he went to the mall, where he opened fire indiscriminately against people inside and outside the complex.

People deposit flowers to commemorate 29 people who died in the deadliest mass shooting in Thailand. (Chaline Thirasupa / AFP)

Among the victims was a mother murdered at the wheel of her car; members of the security forces chasing the gunman; Y Rachanon Kanchanamethi, a 13 year old boy who shot while riding his motorcycle.

"I don't want to lose it like that," the boy’s father, Nuttawut Kanchanamethi told the Associated Press news agency.

"This is too sudden. We had plans for him to grow. That's all. We didn't impose any expectations on him."

Nuttawut paused for a long moment.

"I want to keep taking care of him, but I don't have that opportunity anymore," he said, between sobs.

& # 39; Remember forever & # 39;

Those who attended the somber vigil pointed their fingers at the sky as a symbol that their prayers would take the souls of the dead to heaven. Others scribbled sympathy messages on white sheets of paper arranged on the floor, including "Remember Forever,quot; and "I wish you a good life after death."

"You have this anger, it fills you," local resident Chirathip Kurapakorn told the Reuters News Agency at the vigil.

"I have two children of my own and I'm just thinking about those lives there. I couldn't sleep at all last night. I was just trying to get the right news and just wanted to help in some way, but I just couldn't."

"It just happened here, in our hometown, behind us, as in our heart of everything. It's tragic," said Pacharida Sangthongsuk.

Users on social networks also expressed their pain.

"He told me not to cry when you left. But the feeling is overwhelming, it's too strong."

Early in the day, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited a hospital where the wounded were being treated.

"It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want it to be the last time this crisis occurs," he said outside the hospital.

"I hope this is the only one and the last incident and that it never happens again. Nobody wants this to happen. It could be due to the mental health of this person at this particular moment."