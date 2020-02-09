& # 39; Parasite & # 39; is the first winner of the international feature film, Elton John wins the original song

Meanwhile, taking the stage to present the visual effects award, James Corden and Rebel Wilson dress up like cats to make fun of their critical film & # 39; Cats & # 39 ;.

"Parasite"He has won his second prize at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which is still underway at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The film makes another story by becoming the first South Korean film to win at the category of foreign language film, which was renamed international feature film this year.

Upon accepting the award, director Bong Joon Ho said on stage: "I am very happy to be your first recipient." He added: "I applaud and support the new direction that symbolizes this change." Later he got excited: "I'm ready to drink tonight."

Earlier that night, the critically acclaimed black thriller comedy film won Best Original Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, who shared the award with co-writer Han Jin Won. This is the first Asian film to claim the Oscar for the original script.

The film continues to compete for two coveted titles at the ceremony on Sunday, February 9, being nominated for Best Director and Best Film.

Another winner at the 2020 Academy Awards, Elton John and Bernie Taupin got the best original song for "(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again", which they wrote for "Rocketman"It's the second Oscar for John, who won the Oscar in the same category in 1995 for" Can You Feel the Love Tonight "from the Disney animated film" The Lion King. "

In the meantime, "1917"He is already a big winner at the 2020 Academy Awards, adding the Oscar of visual effects to his multiple victories. Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy were rewarded for their work in the film directed by Sam Mendes. That night, he played the song under a giant picture of himself and scenes with Taron Egerton, who played it in the movie.

The epic war movie has also been awarded Best Picture for Roger Deakins and Best Sound Mix for Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson.

The presentation of the prize for visual effects were James corden Y Rebel Wilson, who dressed in cat costumes to make fun of his own movie "Cats"." As members of the cast of the movie Cats, "Wilson began, raising his hands like paws. Corden continued:" No one but us understands the importance of good visual effects. "

Meanwhile, the prize in the category of makeup and hairstyle went to "Bomb", thanks to Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker who worked behind the scenes for the film.