& # 39; Parasite & # 39; and Taika Waititi make history with the Academy Award

The film directed by Bong Joon Ho marks the first Asian winner of an Oscar for the script, while the pilot of & # 39; Jojo Rabbit & # 39; He is the first winner of the Academy Award of Maori descent.

"Parasite"he continues to make history during this awards season. The South Korean film won the Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, which is currently broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The black thriller and comedy film was written by Bong Joon Ho, who also directed the film, and Han Jin Won. This is the first Asian film to claim the original Oscar script. The film beat other nominees, including "Once upon a time in Hollywood"(Quentin Tarantino), "Marriage history"(Noah Baumbach)"1917"(Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns) and"Knives outside"(Rian Johnson).

"Thank you, great honor," Bong Joon Ho said as he accepted the award. He dedicated the victory to his country and said: "We never wrote to represent our country, but this is very personal for South Korea." He also thanked his "wise wife" and the actors in the movie, who were on stage behind him. Han Jin Won also showed his gratitude to the Korean film industry in his speech.

The best adapted script, meanwhile, went to Taika Waititi who wrote and directed "Jojo Rabbit"It is the first Oscar victory for the filmmaker and makes him the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar.

Waititi, who is also known for his work on Marvel "Thor: Ragnarok", he credited his mother for his victory, revealing that she gave him the book on which the film was based. He dedicated the award to" all the indigenous children of the world who want to make art, write and dance and who are the originals storytellers. "



Other nominees in the Best Adapted Screenplay category were "the Irish"(Steven Zaillian)"jester"(Todd Phillips and Scott Silver)"Little Women (2019)"(Greta Gerwig) Y "The two potatoes"(Anthony McCarten).

Both "Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit" each won a prize in the same category at the WGA 2020 Awards, so their Oscar win was not really a surprise. They also compete for the Best Film Award against "1917", "The Irishman", "Joker", "Little Women", "Marriage history"," Once upon a time in Hollywood "and"Ford v Ferrari".