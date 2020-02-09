& # 39; Funeral & # 39; of Lil Wayne reaches the top of Billboard 200

In addition to Lil Wayne's new album, there are four other albums that make their debut within the top ten of this week's list, including & # 39; High Road & # 39; from Kesha and & # 39; Walls & # 39; from Louis Tomlinson.

little Wayne he claims his fifth album number 1 in the United States as his last album "Funeral" debuts on top of Billboard 200. As of January 31, the long-awaited effort accumulated 139,000 units of equivalent albums, including 38,000 in sales of traditional albums , in the week ending February 6, according to Nielsen Music.

As indicated above, the sales of the first week of "Funeral" are driven by its transmission activity, since 99,000 of the total are in SEA units. It also increased sales through an offer to exchange tickets for concerts / album sales, as well as a variety of product / album packages sold through its website.

"Funeral" is not the only new album that is in the top ten of Billboard 200 this week. Russ"Shake the Snow Globe" opens in n. 4 with 65,000 units, marking their album with the highest list. On the other hand, Kesha (formerly known as Ke $ ha) wins his fourth album in the top ten with his new album "High Road" which premieres at number 7 with 45,000 units.

Two other new releases for this week are Louis Tomlinson"Walls" and I gotti"Without involvement". the Only one direction The member's debut album is positioned at number 9 with 39,000, while the rapper's new album closes the top ten this week with 35,000 albums.

As for other albums in this week's top ten, it includes Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being an antisocial" that falls to number 2 with 86,000 units. Eminem"Music to Be Murdered By" closely follows number 3 with 69,000 units, while Post Malone"Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" occupies its number 5 position with 55,000 units. In the N. 6, Billie eilish"When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" descend three places with 52,000 units as Halsey"Manic" similarly falls four places to number 8 with 43,000 units.

"Funeral" – little Wayne (139,000 units) "Excuse me for being antisocial" – Roddy ricch (86,000 units) "Music to be killed by" – Eminem (69,000 units) "Shake the Snow Globe" – Russ (65,000 units) "Bleeding from Hollywood" – Post Malone (55,000 units) "When we all fall asleep, where are we going" – Billie eilish (52,000 units) "High Road" – Kesha (formerly known as Ke $ ha) (45,000 units) "Maniac" – Halsey (43,000 units) "Walls" – Louis Tomlinson (39,000 units) "Without involvement" – I gotti (35,000 units)