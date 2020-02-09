& # 39; Birds of Prey & # 39; gets the lowest opening DC adaptation at the box office

%MINIFYHTML6e39c05cfa5e6ce57c8d3e0ed32ff07411% %MINIFYHTML6e39c05cfa5e6ce57c8d3e0ed32ff07412%

Warner Bros. Images

Although he dethroned & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; from Will Smith from the first place, the spin-off of & # 39; Suicide Squad & # 39; starring Margot Robbie did not meet expectations with earnings of $ 33.3 million.

Up News Info –

Margot Robbie& # 39; s "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"He landed at the North American box office with a lucid collection of $ 33.3 million (£ 25.8 million).

The "Suicide Squad"spin-off, which presents the"Bomb"The star repeated her role as the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn, banking enough to fly to number one, but did not meet the expectations for its launch, which experts said would reach at least $ 50 million (£ 38.8 million) .

The silent opening makes the "Birds of Prey" rated R, which had an estimated budget of $ 100 million (£ 77.5 million), the lowest-grossing film adaptation in the DC Extended Universe; "Shazam!"He previously had that title with a debut of $ 53 million (£ 41.1 million) last year (19).

The film, directed by Cathy Yan, also had problems at the international box office, generating only $ 48 million (£ 37.2 million) from territories outside of North America, although Warner Bros. studio officials cite the coronavirus outbreak for having made dent in the global box office. figures, particularly in Asia.

Despite the disappointing start, it was enough to beat Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence& # 39; s "Bad Boys for Life", which falls to second place with $ 12 million (£ 9.3 million) after three weeks at number one.

Oscar favorite "1917"occupies the third place, with"Dolittle"Y"Jumanji: the next level"completing the new first five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from February 7 to 9:

"Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"- $ 33.2 million "Bad Boys for Life"- $ 12 million "1917"- $ 9 million "Dolittle"- $ 6.6 million "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 5.5 million "The Knights"- $ 4.1 million "Gretel and Hansel"- $ 3.5 million "Knives outside"- $ 2.35 million "Little woman"- $ 2.32 million "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"- $ 2.2 million