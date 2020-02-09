3,500 women, 6 continents and one year of riding

The night Hayley Bell threw a leg on her KTM motorcycle and aimed the front tire at Scotland, it was completely dark and asleep, exactly the kind of miserable weather that most cyclists would avoid. But she is not like most cyclists. Mrs. Bell, a 28-year-old girl from northern England, was on a mission.
It was February 26, 2019, and he was circling in the dark for eight hours in a row, carrying clothes and a wooden cane for a few weeks that has become a kind of talisman for the one-year event that pioneered draw attention to women. Motorcyclists: the Women Riders world relay.
It is exactly how it sounds.
More than 3,500 women from 79 countries have spent a year traveling around the world on two wheels, registering about 63,000 miles. Some rode some hours, others spent days or months and many of them didn't even speak the same language. But together, they opened new paths and forged personal connections as the witness passed from rider to rider on a journey that spanned six continents.
The women were most recently in Dubai when the event was ending, and A final celebration is scheduled for Saturday in London.
"There was no,quot; Will we take a little trip "through the United Kingdom?" Said Bell, who was inspired by a common affliction of adventurous women with office jobs: boredom. Forget that, they said, "let's make a world relay."
"I was at work one day, and I just wanted to travel with women who enjoyed cycling and not shopping," he added. "I wanted that adrenaline rush with the women."
Ms. Bell has been riding for five years, but struggled to find other women as passionate about motorcycling as she. Then she published it Bold idea on Facebook.
"They dragged me into this," said Liza Miller. "It's one of these things that you don't realize how much time you are committing, but once you're inside, you're glad to be there."
Ms. Miller, originally from Santa Cruz, California, offered to help organize the United States stage when the relay was just a tempting question mark launched on the vast expanse of the web four days earlier.
“There was no structure. There was no plan, ”Miller said. But the audacity of the idea attracted her.
"Also, women cyclists are overlooked, but not only that," he said. "Women cyclists don't have the same confidence as men. I thought this would really inspire and encourage women to show themselves and others what they are capable of."
Ms. Miller, who said "live, eat, sleep and breathe motorcycles," runs the Re-Cycle Garage in Santa Cruz and hosts the "Motorcycle and misfits podcast. But for the past 18 months, she has been using Google Translate to communicate with other women around the world and Google Street View to help chart the routes, from Albania to Indonesia to Zimbabwe.
"The big secret is that we are still building the world in front of everyone, since they are traveling all over the world," he said. "We are one step ahead of them."
Miller, 53, has been riding motorcycles since he was 12 years old and considers himself competent from the smallest cross bikes to sport bikes and heavyweight cruisers.
To prove his point of view, for the US 18-day stage in October, he rode one of the largest bicycles on the market: an Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster, which tilts the balance at 930 pounds.
It wasn't from her. Recognizing the growing importance of women to the American car industry, Indian Motorcycle sponsored the part of the United States relay, providing bicycles to the main drivers and meals at dealerships.
"A global relay race is a huge task for anyone, and the fact that it is a group of motorcyclists makes it even more exciting for us," said Indian Motorcycle's customer growth manager Joey Lindahl.
India has a long history with female motorcyclists. In 1916, the Van Buren sisters made history as the first women to ride motorcycles in the United States. Both rode Indian bicycles.
At that time, a woman riding a motorcycle was a novelty. Today, one in five cyclists is a woman, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council. His 2018 Motorcycle Owners Survey found that women travel for many of the same reasons as men: because it is fun, it gives them a sense of freedom, it helps them relax and allows them to enjoy nature.
But it's also about connecting with like-minded women.
"Every time you can meet another woman who rides and shares many common experiences, she grows from there," said Andria Yu, director of communications for the Motorcycle Industry Council. "You see someone else do it, and if they are like you, then you think you can do it too."
Increasingly, women gather through Instagram, Facebook and other social networking sites, Yu said.
Facebook was how Guliafshan Tariq, from Lahore, Pakistan, got involved in the Women's Riders World Relay, or "Wer Wer," as its participants call it.
"When I heard about WRWR, it moved me because people around the world don't know that Pakistan is improving now and has a lot to offer," said Tariq, 27, who has been riding motorcycles for six years. .
She is the rare female motorcyclist in her country, she said. "I wanted to show the world the soft image of my country and I wanted to represent the strong face of Pakistani Muslim cyclists on an international platform."
Ms. Tariq is one of the best documented legs on the relay website. Professionally recorded photos and video show her and a small group of women riding their bicycles through ancient monuments, most of them wearing helmets while riding and some head scarves when they are not.
However, his trip was not without incident. Originally, it was assumed that Mrs. Tariq would take the witness of a rider in Iran, until the organizers of the relay knew that Islamic clerics in the country had issued legal sentences, or fatwas, against women riding motorcycles in front of men.
Then, the previous rider in Turkey had to send the witness with a delivery service. But because the cane is equipped with a GPS tracker, customs agents confiscated it as a possible terrorist device.
The cane took so many days to free itself that it did not comply with Ms. Tariq's schedule for the Pakistani stage of the relay. And then, due to political problems between Pakistan and India, he was unable to obtain a visa to cross the border and pass the witness to the next rider. He had to give it to a Dutch woman to cross over to India and hand it over.
Still, Mrs. Tariq said it was worth participating. At least the weather cooperated.
In Laos, the only relay driver, Nilamon Binthavone, challenged a monsoon. Other cyclists have crashed, stalled, skidded and fixed their bicycles on the fly. They have cried, they have laughed. They have had an affair, and they have proven their point. Yes, women ride.
