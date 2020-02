Two UN-chartered planes carrying Yemenis who need urgent medical attention have left Sanaa for Jordan.

More than 30 people have been evacuated since Monday after the Saudi-led coalition eased restrictions to the Sanaa airport for the first time in three years.

Natasha Ghoneim from Al Jazeera reports from Amman, Jordan, where children are among those waiting for surgery.