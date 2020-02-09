29 things you probably don't know about Laura Dern

The radiant Laura Dern It has been lighting up screens for almost five decades.

If that sounds like a fairly long amount of time, it's only because Dern started when he was 6, playing his mother's daughter in the 1973 decade. White lighting. His next movie, at age 7, was Martin Scorsese& # 39; s Alice doesn't live here anymore.

But such is life for the son of acting royalty, which soon became clear that he had the goods to defend himself, and that he has been having an incredible career in recent years, one that in all likelihood will result in an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress tonight for her performance as the polished and unrestricted divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage history.

"We long to be at the service of giving voice to those who have no voice. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I have to do that. Give voice, pay tribute to the divorce lawyer. Long, long time ago, "Dern joked at the Golden Globes, accepting one of the dozens of praise that earned him the role.