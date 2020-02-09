29 things you probably don't know about Laura Dern

The radiant Laura Dern It has been lighting up screens for almost five decades.
If that sounds like a fairly long amount of time, it's only because Dern started when he was 6, playing his mother's daughter in the 1973 decade. White lighting. His next movie, at age 7, was Martin Scorsese& # 39; s Alice doesn't live here anymore.
But such is life for the son of acting royalty, which soon became clear that he had the goods to defend himself, and that he has been having an incredible career in recent years, one that in all likelihood will result in an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress tonight for her performance as the polished and unrestricted divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage history.
"We long to be at the service of giving voice to those who have no voice. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I have to do that. Give voice, pay tribute to the divorce lawyer. Long, long time ago, "Dern joked at the Golden Globes, accepting one of the dozens of praise that earned him the role.
Talk about acting according to age: Dern will turn 53 tomorrow, and we have no less than 55 nominations and victories for Marriage history, even from groups of regional critics. This year until now he has run the table, collecting a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a BAFTA, and his first Academy Award is apparently in the bag after two previous nominations.
Of course, even if there is an unease, there is an embarrassment of riches to celebrate when it comes to Dern's career and historical presence in Hollywood over the years. Then, before the big show, take a moment to learn all about the actress who slides smoothly in all roles but is also so obvious:
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
1. Laura Elizabeth Dern was born on February 10, 1967 in Santa Monica, California, a SoCal girl from start to finish.
2. His parents are Oscar-nominated actors. Bruce Dern Y Diane Ladd. They divorced in 1969, but they often meet to support their daughter, such as when the five collided in a video tribute to Dern when they awarded him a prize for his career at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2020.
3. Before Laura was born, Dern and Ladd had another daughter who drowned when she was 18 months old. Doctors told Ladd that he probably couldn't have another baby.
Tony DiMaio / startraksphoto.com
4. Ladd has said that his marriage could not survive that initial loss. "We suffered the tragedy of our daughter's death together and thought that another child would help us, but we were very bruised," he said. parade in 1992. "I was terrified of being alone with Laura. I had to force myself not to be too protective because I had lost a child. The result was that it worked differently. I allowed her to be a free thinker." , and that helped her become her own person. "
5. Dern was 6 years old when he appeared in his first film, playing Sharon Anne, the daughter of Ladd's character, Maggie, in 1973. White lighting with Burt Reynolds.
6. The following year was "Girl Eating Ice Cream Cone,quot; in Martin Scorsese & # 39; s Alice doesn't live here anymore, also with his mother as a waitress Flo.
7. In turn, Dern knew that he had found his vocation in life. "My dad was shooting Family plot with Hitchcock, and my mother was shooting Alice doesn't live here anymore with Scorsese and, believe it or not, at the end of that summer I said, & # 39; I think I want to be an actress & # 39; ".
CBS through Getty Images
8. Following a historical Hollywood tradition generally reserved for the offspring of the famous, Dern was Miss Golden Globe in 1982, when she was 14 years old.
9. However, Dern sued his parents for emancipation when he was 17 because Ladd didn't want Laura to be an actress. But Ladd let his daughter leave home, on the condition that she move with her friend, future self-help guru and presidential candidate. Marianne Williamson, who was 31 at the time. "I, luckily, found her," Dern said Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019. "She needed a roommate at the time I had just moved in and I started my acting career and we ended up being roommates."
From Laurentiis Entertainment Group
10. She played a sweet blind girl in Peter Bogdanovich& # 39; s Mask in 1985 and then punctually punctuated his prominent role at age 18 in David Lynchthe haunting thriller neo-noir Blue velvet, the first of the three films he made with the director, in addition to being in 2017 Twin peaks restart.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
11. She and Ladd have been together in seven films, including David Lynch's Wild at heart Y Ruth citizenand two television movies.
12. She has never made a film with her father, although they have worked for the same director, years apart: Laura starred Alexander Payne1996 movie Citizen Pietyand Bruce starred in 2013 Nebraska.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
13. The first Oscar nomination for Dern came in 1992, Best Actress for Labyrinthine rose. Co-star Ladd was also nominated, as Best Supporting Actress, marking the first time a mother and daughter were nominated for the same film.
14) Princess Diana I was so delighted with the mother and daughter who acted together that she made them fly to London for a real screening in 1991. "It was empathy in cellular form," Dern reminded The Guardian about the late princess of Wales.
HBO / Getty Images
15. Dern has won five Golden Globes, all for roles in HBO productions, except Netflix Marriage history. The first came in 1993 for the movie. After burning, based on a true story about the widow of a pilot who demands answers from the military and the manufacturer of the F-16 fighter plane after her husband dies in an accident. The others have been for 2002 Count, in which he played Katherine Harris, Florida Secretary of State when a state count was ordered during the 2000 presidential elections; dark comedy Illustrated; Y Big little lies.
Murray Close / Getty Images
16. She auditioned for the role of Clarice Starling in Silence of inocents and although director Jonathan Demme He thought he had nailed it, the studio was pressing him to hire someone more famous, so he kicked out Jodie Foster, who won an Oscar for his performance, the second in three years.
17. Dern didnevertheless beat Gwyneth Paltrow (despite being Steven Spielberggoddaughter) and Helen hunt for the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park, his only film to date that has been added to the National Film Registry for its cultural, historical or aesthetic importance. She appeared for a minute in Jurassic Park III but he will be co-star in the next Jurassic World 3.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
18. All the water trick of chaos theory really worked. Dated dern Jeff Goldblum after they did Jurassic Park, falling for each other in the middle of the hurricane that hit the Hawaiian island of Kauai where they were shooting. "It caught my attention," Goldblum said in an interview in 1993. "He had been a big fan of him. I think he's an amazing actress and a spectacular person. He caught my attention from the beginning. But after the movie we realized that we liked each other. " He and Dern will meet to Jurassic World 3.
ABC Photo Archives / ABC through Getty Images
19. That was Laura Dern in the seminal episode of 1997 Ellen in which the title character played by Ellen Degeneres It is revealed gay, for a few people more than she originally planned when she accidentally leans toward a hot microphone at the airport. Dern plays a lesbian, a piece of television that makes history to which Dern later attributed an involuntary one-year break from working in the late 1990s.
"We all spent the next two years really fighting at work and safety," Dern told Vulture in 2019. "It was radical to experience that. It was the only time I experienced having to have all the safety details." It was amazing, which I will never forget, that when he looked me in the eye, he said it was the first time he said & # 39; I'm gay & # 39; aloud ".
Dern called it "the best thing I could have been part of, honestly. An incredible honor."
Evan Agostini / ImageDirect through Getty Images
20. After meeting him on the set of that Ellen episode, Dern started dating and finally got engaged to fellow guest star Billy Bob Thornton. They did Daddy and them together (also with Ladd) and they were still a couple in 2000 when … well, according to Dern, he married Angelina Jolie That May while she was filming a movie.
"I left our house to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married and never heard from him again," he said. Talk magazine. "It's like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity."
Melissa Etheridge concurred, counting Andy Cohen on her SiriusXM program in 2016, "I was close when Angelina wasn't doing good things with Billy Bob to Laura Dern. I helped Laura move out of her house with Billy Bob. I like to break into her house to get her things out because it was so unpleasant ".
Jolie and Thornton divorced in 2003.
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage for The Recording Academy
21. Dern met the musician Ben harper not long after his relationship with Thornton ended. They had two children together, son Ellery Walker in 2001 and his daughter Jaya in 2004, before getting married in 2005. It was said that the actress had gone blind when Harper filed for divorce in October 2010; the documentation said they had been separated since that January. They continued to be parents in a friendly manner and attempted a reconciliation, but Dern restored the procedures in 2012 and reached a confidential agreement in 2013.
MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images
22. Papa Bruce and his children were Laura's dates for the 2015 Oscars when she received her second nomination, Best Supporting Actress for Wild-in which she played future Big little lies co-star Reese witherspoonIt is the mother.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
23. Ellery and Jaya are 18 and 15 now, but being a single parent can be overwhelming, Dern said. Boston Common magazine in the summer of 2019. "In the good morning, I am kind enough to remember that there are growing pains, and everything is overwhelming and not easy or always fun," he said. "On difficult days, it is stressful and there are many things as a single father, and it can be difficult to take a minute for you. I have never had anyone else who intimidates me in my life as a single father. I am lucky to have champions around me, but I can definitely do it alone. "
Rich Fury / Getty Images
24. The Screen Actors Guild Award for which he has just won Marriage history It was his first victory in four nominations.
Terence Patrick / Getty Images for Turner
25. Dern does not foresee plastic surgery in his future, a path that countless actresses have taken. "My children know that I want to move to Paris," he said. The Guardian in 2019. "When I have not yet done facial work at 70, there will be directors there who will hire me and we can explore as long as you allow me to be my age."
Tony DiMaio / startraksphoto.com
26. Leaving aside his mother's initial reservations, Dern has been happy to learn from his parents over the years.
"When I was 9, she said: & # 39; Dad, I want to be an actress. What is the exercise? & # 39;" Bruce Dern recalled at New York Post in 2019. "I said: & # 39; Two things. No. 1, you have to learn to dance, dance about all the problems behind the camera. Everyone wants to get out of there and go to the Lakers game, but if you are In one scene, stay there until I finish.
"& # 39; What is the second? & # 39; she asked. & # 39; Take risks & # 39 ;, I told her. & # 39; Go to the precipice and take roles that other actresses won't take & # 39;" .
WILSON WEBB
27. Dern proceeded to do just that, without being afraid to break up with really complicated characters, such as pregnant drug addict Ruth Stoops in Ruth citizenwhistleblower Amy Jellicoe in Illustrated or Renata Klein in Big little lies. But it is the directors who have been looking for her to play these roles for some time. She steals all her scenes in Marriage history how Scarlett JohanssonHe is a sure divorce lawyer that we will play well but we will not really divorce.
Wilson Webb / Sony Images
28. She is also the Marmee March, an infinitely patient, understanding and progressive patient in her own way. Greta Gerwig& # 39; s Little woman-that how Marriage history, is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Film.
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
29) Y she's in theaters in a new movie that just came out on February 7, the thriller Cold chase with Liam Neeson.
"What comes with this moment of life, for me, is a kind of audacity that I thought I had in my 20 years, which was not really close," said Dern The Guardian in 2019. "Now I feel that I am ready to be an actor, now I feel that I want to address anything. Now there is only one desire to explore more, deepen, find things that scare me and go to them."
Opportunities await you with open arms.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party special at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.