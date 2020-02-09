20 fascinating facts about Jim Carrey

It's a great week for Jim Carrey.

The iconic comedy chameleon returns to television on Sunday, February 9 with the premiere of the second season of Joking, the tragicomic Showtime series in which he plays the beloved children's television host Jeff "Mr. Pickles,quot; Piccirillo. And just a few days later, he returns to the big budget screen as the villain Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, his first feature film since 2014 Silly and dumber to.

And in honor of such a big week, he has been doing rounds, delivering the kind of interviews that only Jim Carrey can. (Who will forget his 2017 interview with E! News during New York Fashion Week when he said, among many wild things, "There is no point in any of this. So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing I could arrive and join and here I am "?!)

There was the appearance in The Graham Norton show in the UK where he joked about Margot Robbielooks and talent on his face and serenade Daniel Kaluuya. And then there was the trip to Good morning america where he left co-host Michael Strahan Visibly uncomfortable more than once while releasing on set.