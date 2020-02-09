20 fascinating facts about Jim Carrey

It's a great week for Jim Carrey.
The iconic comedy chameleon returns to television on Sunday, February 9 with the premiere of the second season of Joking, the tragicomic Showtime series in which he plays the beloved children's television host Jeff "Mr. Pickles,quot; Piccirillo. And just a few days later, he returns to the big budget screen as the villain Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, his first feature film since 2014 Silly and dumber to.
And in honor of such a big week, he has been doing rounds, delivering the kind of interviews that only Jim Carrey can. (Who will forget his 2017 interview with E! News during New York Fashion Week when he said, among many wild things, "There is no point in any of this. So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing I could arrive and join and here I am "?!)
There was the appearance in The Graham Norton show in the UK where he joked about Margot Robbielooks and talent on his face and serenade Daniel Kaluuya. And then there was the trip to Good morning america where he left co-host Michael Strahan Visibly uncomfortable more than once while releasing on set.
And surely there will be more where it comes from as we get closer to Sonic the HedgehogThe Liberation.
In honor of Carrey's big week, let's take a look at 20 of the most fascinating facts in the life of one of the most fascinating men in comedy!
Jim Russell / Toronto Star through Getty Images
one) Jim Carrey He was born in the suburb of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, in Toronto, being the youngest of four children.
Nicole Wilder / SHOWTIME
2. At age 10, he wrote a letter to Carol Burnett, telling him that he was an impressionist teacher and that he would be ideal for a job in The Carol Burnett show. I was excited when he received a reply letter.
Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal / Kobal / Shutterstock
3. In seventh grade, a teacher offered Jim the opportunity to spend 15 minutes in front of the class at the end of the day if he let his classmates work in peace. Then, he would spend his free time after finishing his work taking notes on the bits he wanted to try. "Even then I was ruffling feathers," he said Rolling Stone in 1995.
Show time
4. In high school, Races fell on hard times and all children had to report to work after school for an eight-hour shift at the Titan Wheels factory where Dad Percy worked, leaving them exhausted and miserable. He left school at 16 to work, convinced that his life would be nothing more.
New line / Dark Horse / Kobal / Shutterstock
5. Percy helped Jim start his comedy career, taking him to the Yuk Yuk club in Toronto for his debut. In a yellow suit made by his mother, he bombed.
Marion Curtis / Starpix / Shutterstock
6. As your stand-up improved, it caught the attention of the legendary Rodney Dangerfield, who hired him to open for him on the tour, taking him to Las Vegas.
Fox-Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
7. Once he dated the singer Linda Ronstadt for 8 months in the early 80s.
John Shearer / WireImage.com
8. After meeting an aspiring actress Melissa Wormer While working as a waitress in the comedy store, they got married in 1987. His daughter Jane, which once competed in American idol, was born later that year.
Snap / Shutterstock
9. After the meeting Lauren Holly on the set of Fool and fool, They married in 1996, a marriage that lasted less than a year.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
10. Appointments Jenny McCarthy Between 2005 and 2010, the couple became a famous advocate for the anti-vaccine community, believing that the MMR vaccine was the cause of autism.
Columbia Images
11. Your payday of $ 20 million for the 1996 dark comedy The cable boy He set a record for the highest salary a male actor had received for a movie.
Dominique Charriau / WireImage
12. In 1996, he was offered the role of the eighth doctor in Doctor who. He declined.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
13. When the rapper Tupac Shakur He was jailed in 1995, Carrey, upon learning that he was a fan of his, would write humorous letters to help him spend his time behind bars.
Marsha Blackburn / Morgan Creek / Kobal / Shutterstock
14. In 1990, Carrey, who was struggling at the time, made a $ 10 million check for "acting services rendered,quot; that came out with Thanksgiving Day 1995. By the time he was elected in 1994 Fool and jerk, his salary had reached that magic number and he left the check in his father's coffin when he was buried that year.
Universal Studies
15. Two months before the launch of Kick-Ass 2 In 2013, Carrey withdrew his support for the sequel, in which he co-starred as Colonel Stars and Stripes. By issuing a statement on Twitter, he admitted that, in light of the tragic massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, "now in good conscience, I can't stand that level of violence."
ARALDO DI CROLLLALANZA / REX / Shutterstock
16. In the late 90s and early 2000s, Carrey was romantically linked to his Me, me and Irene co-star Renee Zellweger, with whom he was engaged for a brief time.
Francois Duhamel / Universal / Kobal / Shutterstock
17. In 1999 and 2000, he won two consecutive Golden Globe awards for Truman's show Y Man on the moon. In the last film, in which he acted as a comedy legend. Andy Kaufman, took the method acting to the extreme. As co-star Paul Giamatti He told Buzzfeed in 2013: "It was a very strange experience. It was one of the strangest experiences I've had when making a movie, to be honest. It was crazy. Jim was crazy during all this. He did all this." where Andy Kaufman was all the time when he was on set and when he was in disguise, and it was Tony Clifton all the time when he was Tony Clifton. When it was Tony Clifton, he had cheese – Limburger cheese – in his pockets so it smelled awful. And he was constantly hugging people, and he had it on his hands and stuff. It was disgusting. He was touching people and making them shake their hands all the time. It smelled horrible. bad. It was strange. And that's the least of it. "
SGranitz / WireImage
18. In 2010, he became a grandfather when his daughter Jane brought a baby, Jackson Riley Santana, to the world
JosiahW / BACKGRID
19. After Carrey's ex-girlfriend Cathriona White He was found dead by an overdose of prescription drugs in an alleged suicide in 2015 and served as a coffin bearer at the funeral in his native Ireland, was beaten with two wrongful death lawsuits, one from her husband and one from her mother. "What a terrible pity," he said in a statement after the first one appeared. "Cat's problems were born long before I met her and, unfortunately, her tragic end was out of anyone's control. I really hope that one day people will stop trying to take advantage of this and let her rest in peace." Both cases were dismissed in 2018.
Donald Weber / Getty Images
20. When he became a US citizen in 2004, he did not renounce his Canadian citizenship and instead retained dual citizenship. And it was worth it. That same year, he was included in the Canada Walk of Fame. (He hasn't earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yet.) And a decade later, Canada Post honored him with a postage stamp.
Joking returns for the second season on Sunday February 9 at 10 p.m. in Showtime while Sonic the Hedgehog Arrives in theaters on Friday, February 14.