16 times Kylie Jenner stole the show during fashion week

Kylie Jenner He knows how to make an entry.

Whether you're sitting in the front row in a fashion show, walking the runway for a frontline designer, or celebrating a party night with her best friends in court, Kylie always receives cameras with her elegant outfits. Over the years, the world has seen Kylie evolve from an elegant teenager to a bold businesswoman and a beauty tycoon. And as it evolves, so does its fashion.

In celebration of New York Fashion Week, which is currently taking place in the Big Apple, we are taking a trip down the memory lane! As Kylie fans will know, she has attended some of the world's most iconic fashion shows, from Louis Vuitton in Paris to Jeremy Scott to his brother-in-law Kanye westIt's Yeezy shows. Kylie, now 22, has even reached the catwalk for multiple fashion shows in the last decade, showing her impressive ride to the crowds.