1,000 lb Tammy Slaton Sisters is dating a married black man!

Tammy Slaton is the star of the 1,000-pound TLC Sisters program. She and her sister Amy gained popularity on YouTube, and then took their talents to TLC. The show, which was seen by more than 5,000,000 people, was one of the network's runaway successes.

And with stardom comes an INCREASE in your romantic possibilities. Tammy now has a new African American boyfriend; Unfortunately for her, he is married.

Tammy shared a photo of her new boyfriend and captioned it with "Bae for life ❤️".

A fan told him: “I love that you found your first love. Girl, it took me 45 years to find mine. I feel alone because he works a lot. I interact with you in many ways. Feeling excluded hurts. "

But another fan spilled some tea on Tammy's new man: he's married.

The fan told Tammy: "But he got married, so you're really nothing to him."

Tammy didn't seem upset because her new baby had a wife. She replied: "Do you know that I know he is married and that his wife is very sick, so you don't tell me anything I don't know?"