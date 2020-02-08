Zoe Ball says fellow loser Billy Yates was "the hardest thing I've had to deal with,quot;

Zoe Ball talked about the death of her partner Billy Yates and admitted that "losing it was the hardest thing I had to deal with in my life."

In an emotional interview on Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 scheduled to air on Sunday, the radio host, 49, spoke about Billy's death and the pain she suffered after he took his own life after a Long battle against depression.

Zoe talked about the cameraman's struggle with mental health and revealed that Billy lived with depression most of his life.

Speaking frankly to record hostess Lauren Laverne about the terrible experience, she admitted that seeing him suffer and struggling with mental health and has encouraged anyone else struggling to seek help.

Zoe said: "I think it's so isolated to be stuck in your mind that way, when you doubt yourself, you doubt everything you've known. You doubt your family loves you. You doubt your friends worry about you.

But she insisted that there is always help available and that "it is important to share that there is hope."

Zoe reminded the man he loved and said "he was so full of love and would help anyone who needed him," and insisted that he should be "remembered for his life, not for his death."

Speaking of Frank Wilson's Do I Love You song, which he dedicated to Billy, Zoe said: & # 39; This song will always remind me of him. He loved to dance and laugh, and brought a lot to my life.

She added: "I wanted to play a piece of music for him that reflected him as human."

The radio host also talked about her pain in May last year, which marked the devastating two-year anniversary of Billy's death.

Speaking on her Radio 2 show, the host of It Takes Two admitted that the heartbreaking day, her anniversary, makes her knees wobble and "hurt her heart,quot; while encouraging her troubled listeners to seek help.

During the emotional radio address, Zoe, who has found love with Michael Reed again, said: “ Tomorrow will be two years since our beloved Billy Yates died.

& # 39; Anyone who has lost someone they love, be it a friend or family member, will know that these anniversaries have a tendency to make their knees wobble and their heart hurts.

& # 39; With grief, it is often a daily feeling, not just anniversaries. The more time you spend without them, the more you will miss their customs and their voice in your life. Although, of course, they will never leave your heart.

Tragic: The presenter of It It Takes Two, 48, admitted that the anniversary of his death makes his knees wobble and "hurt,quot; while encouraging his listeners to fight for help (pictured with Billy before his death)

& # 39; These anniversaries are good, as they give you an excuse to spend time with your thoughts on them.

“ I wanted to send a dear love to his family today and throughout the weekend, and to all his brilliant friends, companions with Yates, whom we love in pieces.

“ I just wanted to arrive with thoughts and an extra dose of love to anyone who is going through something at the moment, whether they are mental health problems, maybe a loved one is poor or maybe just having a difficult time at this time

& # 39; Life is very difficult for many reasons, when you can, if you are suffering from mental health problems, try to be brave and seek the help of your friends and family.

& # 39; I can promise you that they would do anything for you and it is not something easy to do. Try to remember that you are not alone in this fun old life, hug those you love and treasure those memories & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Zoe and Billy, cameraman and technician, were friends for years and began dating after their marriage separation from DJ Norman & # 39; Fatboy Slim & # 39; Cook in 2016 and they were photographed together for the first time in February 2017.

The presenter and the DJ married from 1999 to 2016 and share two children, a son, Woody, 19, and his daughter Nelly, 10.

If this story has affected you, call The Samaritans at any time, from any FREE phone, at 116 123.