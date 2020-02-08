Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have a party night before 2020

The Oscar weekend is in full swing.

It is the day before the big night at the Oscars 2020 and a lot of Hollywood A-listers are partying before arriving on the red carpet on Sunday, February 9.

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and boyfriend Zach Braff They were seen last night at the pre-Oscar party of WME enjoying a night date. Looking elegant in a pale blue suit, the first Scrubs the actor was photographed dating Midsommar Actress leaving the WME party.

Dressed in a marigold mini dress with bare shoulders, Pugh looked radiant waiting for her boyfriend to open the door. She combined the beautiful mini dress with black heels and wore her hair in a high ponytail with fake bangs.

The 24-year-old actress has a lot to celebrate this weekend with her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her performance in Greta Gerwig& # 39; s Little woman.

And her boyfriend Braff has been celebrating with her every step of the way.