Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have a party night before 2020

The Oscar weekend is in full swing.
It is the day before the big night at the Oscars 2020 and a lot of Hollywood A-listers are partying before arriving on the red carpet on Sunday, February 9.
Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and boyfriend Zach Braff They were seen last night at the pre-Oscar party of WME enjoying a night date. Looking elegant in a pale blue suit, the first Scrubs the actor was photographed dating Midsommar Actress leaving the WME party.
Dressed in a marigold mini dress with bare shoulders, Pugh looked radiant waiting for her boyfriend to open the door. She combined the beautiful mini dress with black heels and wore her hair in a high ponytail with fake bangs.
The 24-year-old actress has a lot to celebrate this weekend with her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her performance in Greta Gerwig& # 39; s Little woman.
And her boyfriend Braff has been celebrating with her every step of the way.
Earlier this month, when Pugh received the news that she had been nominated for an Oscar, the actress celebrated her biggest milestone in her career in Los Angeles after she did some press at the Oscars. The two were photographed kissing while Pugh grabbed a bottle of champagne.
The couple also celebrated the morning of the Oscar nominations. After the revelation of the dawn, the Little woman The actress reacted to her nomination on Instagram by sharing a topless photo of her screaming on her phone.
In an interview with E! News, she shared that she couldn't help sharing the photo, and we didn't blame her. It seemed to perfectly represent how he felt at that precise moment.
"Do you know that thing you need to turn down the music to think better about? It was like I was too excited to have to take my phone off my ear, so I put it on the speaker and I was just staring at the number by dialing," he said. Pugh "I had to publish it, it was pure joy."