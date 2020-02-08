You will regret: Navdeep Saini for premature dismissal in the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

India rider Navdeep Saini lamented his dismissal at a crucial juncture that resulted in the defeat of the team in the second one-day International, here on Saturday.

The association of 76 Saini races for the eighth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja kept India in search of a goal of 274 races, but the dismissal of the first crushed the team's hopes.

Saini had hit Kyle Jamieson by a six, but was thrown on the next ball. Captain Virat Kohli was even seen asking Saini to remain calm after hitting the ball outside the park.

"I will regret it when I come back and watch the video. If it hadn't come out, maybe the result could have been different. I will regret taking it so close and maybe it could have been closer," Saini said in the post. Party press conference.

"We felt that the wicket was flat and if we could stay until the end, the game could get closer. So we were trying to contribute as much as possible and take the game to the end. Jadeja had told me that if you got a limit the ball would hit. Otherwise, take singles or doubles, try to stay patient and we can take the game to the end. "

Saini was seen batting in the nets for a long time before the game and it was worth it, as he scored 45 of 49 balls, including five four and two six. The pacemaker said it is important that the lower order contribute races for the team's cause.

"It's good that the lower order performs like this. If everyone does it, it's called team effort. If batters can't score, bowlers should do it. If bowlers aren't taking portholes, the fielders should help. It's a team, after all.

"I was thinking that I had to hit after a long time. As soon as I reached the limit, I was in shock. Wow, the ball is going very well from my bat, I thought. Among the support staff, Raghu (shooting specialist down) helps me with the batting and always encourages me to do it well. Even at the hotel, he keeps telling me that he bats well and that he should do better. He keeps motivating me and always talks about my batting, "he said.

Saini has been part of the formation of the Indian team since the World Cup. He was also part of that squad but as a net bowler.

He said that establishing himself in the family environment has been easy, but that there is an important advance from national to international cricket.

"There is a lot to learn. I am learning as much as I am playing. The conditions are different from those of my home. I am learning about my bowling, how long to play, how to plan, these things are important for me and my team. The difference is that the margin of error is smaller, "he said.

India had reduced New Zealand to 197-8 at one stage. But debutant Kyle Jamieson helped Ross Taylor put 270 on the board. That position took India by surprise and cost them the game.

"You feel bad because you obviously lose the series, but we will learn from our mistakes. Winning or losing doesn't matter much, but our performances should improve," Saini said.

The third ODI will be played in the bush. Maunganui on Tuesday.