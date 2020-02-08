YOU. He is beaten after inviting this rapper in his podcast: people accuse him of supporting an abuser

YOU. He addressed many exciting topics in his latest podcast that Fabolous presented. They talked about success, lessons learned along the way and more. Look the following video.

‘Me and @myfabolouslife discuss everything in this episode of # ExpediTIntly … how it has managed to maintain its success for decades, lessons we have learned along the way, and more! Tune in NOW‼ ️ @podcastone @applepodcasts and now @spotify, "Tip captioned his post.

People were angry because Tip invited him because of the abuse between Fabolous and his girlfriend, Emily.

An angry fan said: "Did you talk about your domestic violence and knocking out Emily?"

Someone else posted this: ‘Fine. By observation, misogyny is so prevalent in the media. Interviewers tend to stay on the subject about music, art, a man's career, but when a woman is interviewed on the same platform, the questions take a turn towards personal life: children, love life, body image , etc. No, keep it up. energy and ask for the demons nxgguhs!

A follower also had a few words for Tip: ‘TIP, you know we love him, but how do you support and highlight a man who promotes domestic violence? Is this about your podcast? "

Someone else said, "Well, I agree," life is a learning experience that "God put us here to learn and grow to supervise our family and do the right thing for them."

One commenter had something to tell. Tip: ‘Bring back Karlos Miller and B. Simone. Those episodes had a lot of good advice @ troubleman31 ".

Someone else said: ‘His addition was always women, his rap theme never changed. Other rappers had to adapt to the younger generation because "we don't sell the drug, we don't use it anymore."

Recently, Tip has excited fans with a video he chose to share on his social media account.

The video introduced Nipsey Hussle who has her fans excited. The late rapper has some pretty interesting things to say, and it's worth watching the video.



