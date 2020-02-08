YOU. Confront Tiny Harris for this swagalicious photo – The Xscape singer defends herself

Diva Tiny Harris was recently arrested by her own husband, T.I., and everything was done on social media.

Recently, the rapper took Instagram and posted a sweet photo in which he walks through the lobby of a hotel, with Tiny, one step behind him.

The photo clearly shows Tiny admiring T.I.'s ass, and he faced her writing: "@majorgirl keeping her eyes on the products … Somebody, please tell her that my eyes are here."

Tiny tried to defend herself by blaming T.I.P. The singer said: "That jacket is pretty."

A fan made fun of Tiny responding: "You know you weren't looking at his jacket, I know he wouldn't have been … sure it's Sus, that X-ray vision that shows you something even better! 😂✊🏾💯"

Another commenter said: "I will do the same thing watching swagalicious walk 😫lol 😂 your curly lips, smiles and dreamy eyes of the room are saying that something else is cute lmbooooo, and I guess it's not the sis jacket."

The sponsor of the powerful couple revealed: “You are all my favorites; I cried when you broke up and I rejoiced when you were together again! Keep showing us what Black Love looks like 🙌🏾 ".

This person said: "It's funny how women look at our buttocks hahaha, don't let it be a group of women where my eyes are making me laugh. You're not looking at any jacket … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡That you do not say it to you of that world is a marvel

Recently, the rapper visited Instagram, where he praised Tiny for staying and supporting him.

The MC wrote: "I love you, Mrs. H. @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and everything … We have shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. I know I have had my moments, but … despite all my shortcomings and transgressions, the fact remains … You give me a thousand options and I would choose you every time. 🚫🧢 I could not imagine living in a world without you … or letting you and the children have to live without me I am determined to make you happy by any means necessary … YOU LIKE IT OR NOT! To love, appreciate, protect, provide and whatever it takes … Forever !!! # MrandMrsH ".

What do you think of the photo? Can T.I. move on from the recent drama with your family?



