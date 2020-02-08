You are already working on the third season!

The program has found a new life on Netflix since its premiere in 2018 in Lifetime. The fan favorite not only received a green light for another season, but it is also working only six weeks after its second installment was released.

Executive producer Sera Gamble took Twitter to share a picture of a doormat that said "Hi, YOU."

He accompanied the image with a legend that said: "We started working in season 3. I just thought you wanted to know."

You are a dramatic thriller that follows a guy who hates himself named Joe Goldberg and can't help hurting his loved ones. During the past season, he moved from New York to Los Angeles, where he fell in love with a woman named Love.

Without giving too much, your "happily ever after,quot; is different from one you've seen before.

Speaking of Sera, he recently revealed that the program has the potential to continue many more years.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘I never like to curse things by being too specific in one way or another. I will say that we still have many stories to tell. I'm not afraid to say that we could definitely follow Joe for several more seasons. That said, it is a difficult television landscape at the moment. There are about 10 billion TV shows and the orders are shorter and there is more competition, so we never save anything for subsequent seasons. Our general rule is always if we have a great idea that we are going to give it to you right now. Because we believe in the world that Caroline (Kepnes, who wrote the books on which the series is based) gave us and we believe in these characters, we only know that they will continue to find fucking ** to enter. "

Your fans have already stated that, although the program is "toxic," they can't wait to see what awaits the characters.



