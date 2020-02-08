XFL Calendar Week 1: What football games are today? TV channels, schedules, scores

%MINIFYHTML77b20218c6c86670b95b0267bac0744911% %MINIFYHTML77b20218c6c86670b95b0267bac0744912%

The XFL is finally here … again.

Vince McMahon's initial attempt at the XFL in 2001 only worked for a single season, but there is optimism that the league from 2020 will be different. The league is starting with eight teams divided into two divisions. The Eastern Division introduces the D.C. Defenders, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battle Hawks and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The West Division features the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

Each team will play 10 games of the regular season: one game against a team from the opposite division (4) and two games against teams from their own division (6). Each week will feature two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. The regular season starts on February 8 and lasts until April 12.

The games will be broadcast on several ESPN, ABC and Fox networks throughout the year.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the games of the XFL Week 1, including a complete calendar with TV channels, start times and scores.

XFL Calendar Week 1: What games are today?

Here is the full schedule for Week 1 of the XFL season, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Saturday February 8

Game Time TV Seattle Dragons in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday February 9

Game Time TV Tampa Bay Vipers in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET Fox St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades 5 pm. ET ESPN

Saturday XFL games TV channels, live broadcast

We show you how to catch every game on Saturday.

Dragons in Defenders

Kick off: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: WatchESPN and the ESPN application

Cardale Jones will begin his XFL career at home against quarterback Brandon Silvers. The Defenders are one of the most publicized teams in the XFL, at least in the betting world. And, on the other hand, the Dragons are seen as the weakest team with an average of more than 3.5 wins this season, according to Bet Online.

Starting at the Dragon receiver are Kasen Williams, Austin Proehl and former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds. Starting with the runner, there is AAF star Ja & # 39; Quan Gardner, and backing former Chargers runner Kenneth Farrow. The Defenders have Malachi Dupre and DeAndre Thompkins starting at the catcher with Jhurrel Pressley as a runner.

Wild Cats in Roughnecks

Kick off: 5 pm. ET

5 pm. ET TV: Fox

Fox Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

Unfortunately for us, the Wildcats probably won't have starting quarterback Josh Johnson. Johnson is an NFL quarterback who was wanted by the Lions this season after Matthew Stafford was injured. Starting in place for Los Angeles, there will be Charles Kanoff, who played college football in Princeton. Its initial receivers will be Jordan Smallwood, Adonis Jennings and Nelson Spruce. Starting to run for the Wildcats is Elijah Wood.

The Roughnecks are led by P.J. Walker as quarterback. Its initial receivers are Sammie Coates, Cam Phillips, Kahlil Lewis and Nick Holley. Andre Williams, who was a finalist for the Heisman during his 2013 season at Boston College, began running for Houston.

Sunday XFL game television channels, live broadcast

We show you how to watch all the games on Sunday

Vipers in guardians

Kick off: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

The Vipers will be in the way of former Georgia star quarterback Aaron Murray. He will launch initial receivers Dan Williams, Reece Horn and Jalen Tolliver. Starting on the return to Tampa Bay will be De & # 39; Veon Smith.

On the other side of the field will be the Guardians who are starting former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin. Its receivers will be Colby Pearson, Austin Duke and Mekale McKay. Starting on the return to New York will be Tim Cook.

BattleHawks in Renegades

Kick off: 5 pm. ET

5 pm. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN and the ESPN application

BattleHawks gets a tough opening game on the road against one of the first favorites in the XFL. St. Louis will start with Jordan Ta & # 39; amu as quarterback when he makes his first professional football debut in this game. Its receivers will be De Mornay Pierson-El, Alonzo Russell and L & # 39; Damian Washington. The runner will be former fantasy football favorite Christine Michael, and who will back him will be former Redskins runner Matt Jones.

The Forsaken are led by quarterback Landry Jones. He suffered an injury in early January and has been working to return, but it is not clear if he will be ready to start in Week 1. If he can't go, wait for Philip Nelson to start. Amphibians in Dallas include Freddie Martino, Flynn Nagel and Jeff Badet. Starting with the runner, there will be the former Panthers player, Cameron Artis-Payne.